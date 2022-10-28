^

Business

Philex Q3 net income retreats as copper prices fall

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 2:33pm
Philex Q3 net income retreats as copper prices fall
This photo shows the logo of Philex Mining Corporation.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Philex Mining Corp. reported their profits plunged in the third quarter due to decreasing copper prices and lower metal output. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the mining giant said net income sank 70.7% year-on-year to P210 million from July to September. The decline was “mitigated” by foreign exchange rates, the company said.

This pushed the company’s year-to-date bottom-line to P1.54 billion, comparably lower by 17% than their haul a year ago. 

Revenues from July to September likewise retreated 15% year-on-year due to lower gold and copper prices. 

“In spite of the current concerns worldwide, particularly on the high levels of global inflation, the volatility of currencies and of metal prices, we maintain a positive outlook, considering that copper, one of our major products, has been identified as a green metal necessary for the global fight against climate change,” Eulalio Austin Jr., company president and chief executive, said.

Philex’s production output increased 6.6% year-on-year to 1.87 million tons in the third quarter, with its gold output declining while offsetting copper ore grade output improved. 

Besides the haul reduction, Philex’s operating cost and expenses increased 12.5% year-on-year to P1.8 billion, as power rates and material prices increased. Their operation costs and expenses in the first nine months of the year felt the impact of rising inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — another measure of financial performance — amounted to P611 million in the third quarter, lower than their haul in previous quarters this year. 

As of 2:30 p.m., shares in Philex were trading up 0.43%.

PHILEX MINING CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Food inflation

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
Despite a photo release of the Sugar Regulatory Administration showing packs of so-called BBM sugar being sold at P75/kilo, the Oct. 24 report of DA’s price monitoring showed refined sugar going up to P105/kilo...
Business
fbtw
Digital bank GoTyme launched

Digital bank GoTyme launched

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based Tyme launched GoTyme in the Philippines to provide a better choice for the digital...
Business
fbtw

Who’s afraid of Elon Musk? Not the local telco tycoons

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Are telco tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan, the Ayalas, Dennis Anthony Uy and Dennis Uy worried that the entry of Internet from space Starlink, owned by the richest man on earth Elon Musk, will cost them subscriber...
Business
fbtw
Wanted: Private partners in transport projects

Wanted: Private partners in transport projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
As the government deals with a budget shortfall, the Department of Transportation plans to privatize connectivity projects...
Business
fbtw
RLC, Meralco start EV charging rollout, push more solar collaborations

RLC, Meralco start EV charging rollout, push more solar collaborations

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Robinsons Land Corp. and Manila Electric Co.are bolstering their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Canceled flights for October 28 amid 'Paeng' rains

LIST: Canceled flights for October 28 amid 'Paeng' rains

2 hours ago
The following flights are affected due to the incident, according to separate advisories from the Manila International Airport...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media

7 hours ago
Musk's initial moves at Twitter's helm included firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, who went to court to hold the Tesla...
Business
fbtw
DITO shares jump on talks with potential investors

DITO shares jump on talks with potential investors

7 hours ago
I mean, it either needs the money or it doesn’t, and the company’s actions speak louder than its words.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: JLL Philippines on POGOs and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: JLL Philippines on POGOs and 3 more market updates

7 hours ago
This is a more nuanced take than Leechiu’s, which is that commercial lease rates will plummet if POGOs are forced to...
Business
fbtw
US economy grows for first time this year in third quarter

US economy grows for first time this year in third quarter

8 hours ago
Economic issues have become a flashpoint in the United States, with decades-high inflation weighing on growth and squeezing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with