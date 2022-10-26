PAL announces direct flights between Baguio, Cebu

MANILA, Philippines—The country’s flag carrier will soon have direct flights between Baguio City and Cebu.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Wednesday relayed Philippine Airlines’ announcement on Wednesday.

The upcoming direct flights will bring passengers to and from the Summer Capital of the Philippines and the Queen City of the South for only two hours.

The airline’s Baguio-Cebu flights will start operating on December 16. It will operate four times weekly with morning departures.

These are the flight schedules:

PR 2230 Cebu-Baguio - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - departing Mactan Cebu at 8:50 a.m. arriving at Baguio Loakan Airport at 10:50 a.m.

PR 2231 Baguio-Cebu - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - departing at Baguio at 11:10 a.m., arriving in Cebu at 1 p.m.

PAL said Baguio is the latest addition to its growing network of domestic flights from Cebu.

“We’re happy to be back in Baguio, PAL’s very first destination! Our Manila-Baguio flight on March 15, 1941 marked the dawn of the aviation age for the Philippines – and for Asia,” PAL said.

“Thank you and see you on our flights soon,” it added.

The airline encouraged those interested to fly to Baguio and Cebu to check the website of their arrival point for the latest travel requirement and other information. They were also advised to visit www.philippineairlines.com.