^

Business

Unfazed by stubbornly high US inflation, PSEi ends week with modest gains

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 4:10pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine shares capped the week with “modest” gains, joining other markets in Asia that tracked a sharp swing on Wall Street in response to a forecast-beating US inflation report that cemented expectations for more big Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) went up 0.15% to end the week at 5,904.75. Meanwhile, the broader All Shares index finished trading up 0.41%.

Most sectoral counters ended in the green led by property firms, which went up by 1.85%. The services sub-index shed 1.18% while holding firms lost 0.53%.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Manila-based brokerage Regina Capital, said local equities were unfazed by a new report showing US inflation remains brutally high.

“Philippine shares managed to close with moderate gains despite the hotter-than-expected US September inflation reading,” he said in a market commentary.

The hotly awaited US inflation report showed prices rose last month at a faster clip than expected despite a series of interest rate increases this year, which have fanned fears of a global recession.

The month-on-month reading came in double estimates, while core inflation — which strips out volatile energy and food prices — was also elevated.

The figures sparked a sharp plunge on Wall Street but the selling quickly reversed, and all three main indexes finished the day with gains of more than 2% with analysts suggesting several reasons for the extreme move.

Some said the initial selling may have been a knee-jerk reaction before traders accepted the data was not as bad as other recent reports, while technical factors were also flagged.

Others speculated that equities had finally reached their bottom after a year of selling that has seen many indexes plunge into correction territory having lost more than 20% from their recent peaks.

Asian markets surge

Tokyo piled on more than 3%, while Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Mumbai added more than 2%. There were also big gains in Sydney, Singapore and Wellington.

There was little reaction to news that Chinese consumer inflation had hit a two-year high partly because of surging pork prices, though Shanghai was well up ahead of the start of a key Communist Party gathering at which Xi Jinping is expected to be named president for a third term.

At home, a total of 443.3 million shares valued at 4.7 billion were traded on Friday. Foreigners bought P513.2 million more shares than they sold on Friday. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with AFP

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Recession

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The announcement by OPEC and Russia that they will slash oil production by two million barrels per day increases the chances of a world recession. If it happens, the impact on poorer countries like ours will be...
Business
fbtw

‘The peso is weak because  the dollar is strong’

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The peso is not weak because the peso is weak.
Business
fbtw
DA, Nestle partner to boost coffee output

DA, Nestle partner to boost coffee output

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is teaming up with Nestle Philippines to boost local coffee production and enable the country...
Business
fbtw
Amid the pandemic, more Filipinos are dipping into their savings to stay healthy

Amid the pandemic, more Filipinos are dipping into their savings to stay healthy

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Over two years into the coronavirus pandemic and its economic onslaught, more Filipinos are forced to dip into their own savings...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Select SSS branches in NCR now open on Saturdays

Select SSS branches in NCR now open on Saturdays

1 hour ago
Select Social Security System (SSS) branches in NCR will now accommodate members who can only transact on weekends.
Business
fbtw
'Strong' demand prompts Metrobank to shorten bond offer period

'Strong' demand prompts Metrobank to shorten bond offer period

2 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said Friday it will cut short its latest bond offering due to “strong” demand from...
Business
fbtw
Poverty, climate, space: China's progress in 10 years under Xi

Poverty, climate, space: China's progress in 10 years under Xi

By Ludovic Ehret | 2 hours ago
On the brink of securing a third term, the Chinese president can boast of several achievements in his first 10 years in power,...
Business
fbtw
Over 500 franchisers showcase biz concepts to help Filipino entrepreneurs

Over 500 franchisers showcase biz concepts to help Filipino entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
Over 500 local and foreign franchisers will showcase their business concepts at a three-day expo meant to help Filipino entrepreneurs...
Business
fbtw

Government eyes PPP for Baggao water project

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The government is looking for private sector firms interested in a water supply project in Baggao, Cagayan.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with