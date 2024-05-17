^

Business

Jobstreet by Seek launches free job posting feature for employers

Philstar.com
May 17, 2024 | 6:24pm
Jobstreet by Seek launches free job posting feature for employers
Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S. fair at the Music Hall SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 9, 2024.
Pasay City - Barangay Labor Desk Reload / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Online employment platform Jobstreet by Seek said it launched a new platform feature that allows employers to post unlimited job listings without charges.

In a press release, the firm said it released a new feature, Free Lite Ads, which aimed to democratize access to hiring tools, providing employers the flexibility to post job openings anytime and for any role without worrying about budget constraints.

“Jobstreet by Seek has been essential to employers in streamlining their hiring processes. That is why we continue to innovate and ensure efficiency and flexibility among our existing and potential partner employers every step of the way, thereby empowering them with the freedom to utilize our platform to assist them in finding the best talents,” Dannah Majarocon, Philippine managing director, Jobstreet by SEEK was quoted as saying in a press release.

Aside from not worrying about employers’ hiring budgets, the firm said that their new feature delivers messages faster and gets “matches” more quickly for being powered by artificial intelligence. 

The new feature also makes a job listing visible to candidates for up to 30 days. 

Jobstreet by Seek also mentioned that it would allow small to medium enterprises and large businesses to meet their demands of “quality talent”.

According to the latest data from the Department of Trade and Industry, 99.59% of businesses in the country are from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) comprising micro-enterprises with 90.49%, small enterprises with 8.69% and medium enterprises with 0.40%.

vuukle comment

EMPLOYMENT

JOBSTREET

MSME
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL to rent aircraft from European carrier

PAL to rent aircraft from European carrier

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is looking to enter into a lease agreement with a European operator to boost its fleet in...
Business
fbtw

Demographic issues

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
It is not uncommon to see Filipina yayas pushing strollers of children in Singapore’s shopping centers.
Business
fbtw
AGI infusing P2.6 billion to Megaworld

AGI infusing P2.6 billion to Megaworld

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Andrew Tan’s listed holding company Alliance Global Group Inc. is infusing P2.6 billion into its real estate arm Megaworld...
Business
fbtw
Leviste keen on raising ABS-CBN stake

Leviste keen on raising ABS-CBN stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Businessman Leandro Leviste, the son of Sen. Loren Legarda, is willing to increase his stake in the Lopez family’s media...
Business
fbtw

The allure of Japan

By Marianne Go | 20 hours ago
Safety, reliability and quality are among the topmost considerations I have for choosing Japan as my premier travel destination in Asia, and I would surmise, the same goes for most Filipinos nowadays, especially...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Positive foreign, local news buoy stocks

Positive foreign, local news buoy stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The stock market bounced back on positive cues abroad coupled with expectations on earlier interest rate cuts.
Business
fbtw
Strong core businesses underpin GT Capital Q1 performance

Strong core businesses underpin GT Capital Q1 performance

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc. delivered higher earnings in the first quarter, bolstered by the strong performances...
Business
fbtw

SMC profit jumps 61% in January-March

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. reported a 61-percent surge in its net income before accounting for foreign exchange adjustments to P14.5 billion in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw

Puregold spending P8.1 billion to bankroll expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Puregold Price Club Inc., the flagship retail chain of businessman Lucio Co, is investing P8.1 billion this year to support its store network expansion.
Business
fbtw
Shell Pilipinas net income jumps to P1.4 billion in Q1

Shell Pilipinas net income jumps to P1.4 billion in Q1

By Patrick Miguel | 20 hours ago
Shell Pilipinas Corp. reported a net income of P1.4 billion in the first quarter, reversing the P310.2-million net loss...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with