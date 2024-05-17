Jobstreet by Seek launches free job posting feature for employers

Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S. fair at the Music Hall SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Online employment platform Jobstreet by Seek said it launched a new platform feature that allows employers to post unlimited job listings without charges.

In a press release, the firm said it released a new feature, Free Lite Ads, which aimed to democratize access to hiring tools, providing employers the flexibility to post job openings anytime and for any role without worrying about budget constraints.

“Jobstreet by Seek has been essential to employers in streamlining their hiring processes. That is why we continue to innovate and ensure efficiency and flexibility among our existing and potential partner employers every step of the way, thereby empowering them with the freedom to utilize our platform to assist them in finding the best talents,” Dannah Majarocon, Philippine managing director, Jobstreet by SEEK was quoted as saying in a press release.

Aside from not worrying about employers’ hiring budgets, the firm said that their new feature delivers messages faster and gets “matches” more quickly for being powered by artificial intelligence.

The new feature also makes a job listing visible to candidates for up to 30 days.

Jobstreet by Seek also mentioned that it would allow small to medium enterprises and large businesses to meet their demands of “quality talent”.

According to the latest data from the Department of Trade and Industry, 99.59% of businesses in the country are from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) comprising micro-enterprises with 90.49%, small enterprises with 8.69% and medium enterprises with 0.40%.