Ayala health unit set to complete cancer hospital

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 8, 2022 | 12:00am
Paolo Borromeo.
MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp.’s P10 billion investment in healthcare is coming into fruition as it moved a step closer in completing its first major cancer hospital investment, the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Taguig.

The hospital, which will be the country’s first comprehensive cancer specialty hospital, is part of the P10 billion that the conglomerate committed to invest in healthcare.

Officials of Ayala health arm AC Health and their partners topped off the hospital last week, moving the group closer to its goal of opening the hospital by mid-2023.

Paolo Borromeo, AC Health president and CEO, said the first major cancer equipment will be delivered to the site by the end of the year.

AC Health has entered into a value partnership with Siemens Healthineers, the leading provider in healthcare systems. The partnership, which will provide the 100-bed cancer hospital with technical expertise and technologies in diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, further strengthens the hospital’s vision of providing quality, accessible and affordable cancer services.

The hospital will offer a complete range of cancer services from screening, diagnosis, treatment to post-cancer care.

It will be equipped with chemotherapy chairs, operating theaters, and state of the art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, optimized for cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment.

AC Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp. and serves as the portfolio company for healthcare businesses.

At present, its portfolio includes Generika Drugstore, the pioneer in generic retail pharmacies, IE Medica and MedEthix, major pharmaceutical importer and distributor, Healthway, a network of primary care, multi-specialty, and corporate clinics, and QualiMed, a comprehensive network of full-service hospitals and  multi-specialty clinics, and a stand-alone day surgery center.                

