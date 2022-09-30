^

Business

Megawide expands precast production output

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp. has expanded its precast production capacity with the opening of a second precast plant in Taytay, Rizal.

The new plant can produce over 35,000 cubic meters of precast annually, adding to Megawide’s current production capacity of 96,000 cubic meters and making it the leading precast manufacturer in the country, said Megawide executive vice-president for Business Units Markus Hennig.

“This new precast facility is designed to produce half-slab products allowing our main plant to focus more on customized and new products. These two plants will complement each other to ensure efficiency in our operations,” Hennig said.

The new precast plant can provide and meet demand for existing and upcoming projects as the economy recovers and construction regains momentum.

This would ensure availability of precast for Megawide’s infrastructure projects such as the ongoing Malolos-Clark Railway Project Package 1 and CP-104 of the Metro Manila Subway project, which will begin construction this year.

Megawide is eyeing more opportunities in the affordable housing space, with precast as its main structural component.

“We believe that the additional production capacity of this plant will boost our operations, especially as business starts to pick up following a more robust economic growth and recovery,” said Hennig.

Megawide’s precast orders were overbooked in 2019.

The company has participated in the bid for other rail packages and is also in different stages of discussion with several parties to expand its transport-centric developments, which include the country’s first landport, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

The new facility is dedicated to the production of half-slabs, a basic precast component used for flooring as well as horizontal infrastructure, such as roads and railways.

Megawide uses a methodology that enables faster curing time for its precast elements, enabling it to manufacture higher production loads within a shorter period.

Producing precast components in a factory setting ensures higher standardization and lessens the need for manpower by removing conventional works.

It is also more environmentally friendly compared with traditional methods, as it reduces the use of lumber for on-site casting and helps guarantee a higher quality, cleaner finish that is free from wood or joint marks, Megawide said.

