Golden Haven launches 2 more projects

The Philippine Star
September 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Golden Haven launches 2 more projects
Infused with Japanese Zen design aesthetics, Golden Haven Padre Garcia evokes a sense of wonder with lush blooms and green landscapes.
MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven has solidified its position as the country’s leading memorial park developer with the successful launch of two more projects: Golden Haven Subic in Zambales and Golden Haven Padre Garcia in Batangas.

The Subic project is a mountaintop sanctuary with stunning views of the Cordillera mountain ranges and the famous beach destinations in Zambales. Taking inspiration from the Miami Symphony, this gem of a memorial park lends peace and healing vibes to families of the dearly departed in the manner that soothing music does.

This same tranquil setting calms the hearts of park visitors at Golden Haven Padre Garcia. Infused with Japanese Zen design aesthetics that evoke a sense of wonder all around, the park has lush blooms and the amazing green landscapes that consistently mark Golden Haven’s chain of memorial parks.

Golden Haven Padre Garcia, which is located on Tiaong-Lipa Road in Barangay San Felipe, is primed to be a famous landmark in this fast-developing municipality in Batangas. And like Golden Haven Subic, it will now partake of the immense goodwill Golden Haven has spawned through the years, reaping success through the supreme trust and confidence the memorial property brand enjoys.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary company of publicly listed, Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., as one of the country’s biggest real estate companies. It offers premium death care services and prime memorial lots, seen as one of the most lucrative real estate investments with an average 20 percent annual value appreciation.

