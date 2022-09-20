^

Marcos meets with representatives of US companies

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 4:53pm
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. meets with senior executives from the US-based companies NuScale Power, WasteFuel, and Boeing.
NEW YORK, United States — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. met with executives of three US-based firms on the second day of his six-day working visit here as part of his effort to convince investors to come to the Philippines.

"We met with senior executives from the US-based companies NuScale Power, WasteFuel, and Boeing to discuss how we could work together to strengthen the aviation and energy sectors in the Philippines," Marcos tweeted.

"We are committed to the administration's goal of sustainable development and are hopeful that companies like them can help us achieve our goals for the welfare of our people," he added.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available. Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the business executives who have spoken with the president were "very optimistic."

"The discussions were good and in a few days, we can get the details or pledges regarding these. But so far, we can see that the people who talked to the president were very optimistic and very positive," Angeles said in a video posted on Facebook.

"So far, he (Marcos) has proven to be the best salesman for the Philippines," she added.

In its website, NuScale said it seeks to provide scalable advanced nuclear technology for the production of electricity, heat, and clean water to improve the quality of life for people around the world.

WasteFuel, meanwhile, converts trash and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels, renewable natural gas and green methanol.

Boeing is a global firm that develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.

Marcos is scheduled to meet with more business groups in the next few days.

