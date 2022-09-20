DFA Secretary Manalo meets with counterparts on sidelines of UNGA

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with his counterparts from South Korea and Norway on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday, as the Philippines seeks to expand bilateral relations with the two countries.

Manalo is part of the delegation to a working trip with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the United States. The chief executive will be back in the country by this weekend, September 24.

Improving bilateral relations with South Korea

Manalo and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin discussed regional and international developments, Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. The two countries will be inking a deal to help fund more development projects back home, called the 2022 to 2026 Framework Arrangement Concerning Loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

This is similar to the framework agreement signed in 2018, which allowed the Philippine government access to a loan facility from South Korea’s with a maximum amount of up to $1 billion from 2017 to 2022. The previous 2011 framework covered $500 million.

“Korea’s participation in [the Philippines’] infrastructure development, including the construction of highways, railways, ports and airports, is an important aspect of Philippine-Republic of Korea relations,” the DFA added.

Korea has been one of the Philippines’ top partners when it comes to official development assistance.

It was a pleasure to meet for the very first time today, Korean FM Park Jin, on the sidelines of UNGA. We covered a lot of issues & committed ourselves to formalizing soon the elevation of PH-Korea bilateral relations to a strategic partnership #phrokstrategicpartnership @DFAPHL pic.twitter.com/VEJFOAonyb — Enrique A. Manalo ???????? (@SecManalo) September 19, 2022

During the meeting, both countries also agreed to improve bilateral relations to include more high-level engagements, maritime cooperation, increased collaboration when it comes to security challenges.

Manila and Seoul also aim to expand relations in trade and investments as well as in science and technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Maritime commitment with Norway

In a separate statement, the DFA said Manalo also met with the Foreign Minister of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt. The two discussed strong ties between the two countries, emphasizing mutual commitment to maritime affairs.

Great meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt where we discussed energy, maritime cooperation and pressing intl developments on the sidelines of the UNGA 77 High Level Week @DFAPHL pic.twitter.com/b8LPqbpKj6 — Enrique A. Manalo ???????? (@SecManalo) September 19, 2022

Manalo also recognized the Royal Norwegian Government for providing support for peace negotiations back home. — Kaycee Valmonte