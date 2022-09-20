^

Headlines

Marcos says he cannot imagine PHL's future without US as a partner

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 4:29pm
Marcos says he cannot imagine PHL's future without US as a partner
This photo posted by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. shows him and part of the delegation to the United States arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, United States.
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook

NEW YORK, United States — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he expects the Philippines' long-standing relationship with the US to strengthen further, adding he cannot imagine Manila's future without Washington as its partner.

Addressing investors during the New York Stock Exchange economic forum, Marcos said many of the drivers of the Philippines' early economy and strongest corporate benefactors to its government and society came from the US.

"Now of course, this has evolved as time has gone on but the strength of that relationship continues. And we envision a further strengthening of those relationships," he said.

"I cannot overstate really the role that the United States has played in the Philippines in every aspect of our lives. And so this is just a continuing evolution and I believe strengthening that relationship between the United States and the Philippines," he added.

US-Philippines relations

Marcos also highlighted the importance of the relationship between the two countries during a lunch hosted by the US-Philippines Society on Monday.

"I spoke to them and we talked perhaps more on the subject of geopolitics and explained that it is very clear to me in my vision for the way that the country will move forward that I cannot see the Philippines in the future without having the United States as a partner," he said.

"And although I was referring to the geopolitics of it and I was referring to the political situation in the region and around the world, that certainly does continue to apply in our exchanges on the economic front."

Marcos' tone was different from that of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who had affirmed the Philippines' ties with the US in official statements but had lambasted Washington several times in his public speeches. Duterte had gone as far as to declare the Philippines' "separation" from the US but his officials claimed he was just reiterating the need to maintain an independent foreign policy and to boost ties with non-traditional allies.

Duterte, who did not visit the US while he was president, had assailed the administration of former US president Barack Obama for criticizing his brutal war on drugs, a move that he viewed as an interference with domestic affairs. But during the latter part of his term, Duterte thanked the US for donating COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

US as trade partner

Marcos noted that the US is the Philippines' third largest trading partner and second major source of foreign direct investment applications last year.

"Over the past few decades, as the Philippines transformed into one of the most promising emerging markets, the United States has been among our steady partners.  For that, we are truly grateful. At the same time, American companies doing business in the Philippines have benefited significantly from our economic successes," he added.

Aside from the enduring ties in trade, institutional memory plays a role in the relationship between the two countries, Marcos said.

"There is a form of institutional memory and we still look to the United States as our partners. When we are in crisis, we look to the United States. We look to the relationship that has been forged over the many years and I have to say the reason that we have done that is that for the most part we can say that the United States has not failed us," the president said.

"That sentiment remains in our young men and women. That sentiment remains and will I think be further fostered if we are able to show some successes at least immediately - we show some immediate successes in this partnership. And that will galvanize our young people to continue to work in that direction," he added.

Marcos said the political, economic and diplomatic relations forged by the Philippines are going to be "extremely necessary" for they provide stability in this "highly unstable" environment.

"This is something that is central to our thinking when it comes to the economic planning for the Philippines. So again we have adjusted many of our ways of doing business at the behest of our friends in the United States and of the Americans businesses that are already in the Philippines," the President said.

"And so I think that that will give us great opportunities in the future and for both our countries, for private corporations, for government-to-government agreements and arrangements," he added.

After the economic forum, Marcos rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, signifying the end of the trading day.

"We are all thrilled to be here... When we were talking before coming out here, I said well you know of course we’re familiar with the New York Stock Exchange and the bell and that most important balcony in the world," Marcos said.

"But we had always watched it from afar. And to have the opportunity to be here personally and to be with all of you in the New York Stock Exchange has been a great opportunity and a great pleasure," he added.

Marcos has expressed hope that he would meet with US President Joe Biden during his working visit here. As of Monday, there was no information on whether such a meeting would take place. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 20 due to habagat

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 20 due to habagat

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools on...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec disqualifies Albay gov for violating public spending ban

Comelec disqualifies Albay gov for violating public spending ban

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Four months after he was elected, Albay Gov. Noel Rosal was disqualified by the First Division of the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
P53.6 million seized Garcia assets a &lsquo;vindication&rsquo; for Martires, Sandoval

P53.6 million seized Garcia assets a ‘vindication’ for Martires, Sandoval

17 hours ago
Eleven years after approving the plea bargaining agreement, Ombudsman Samuel Martires and Special Prosecutor Edilberto Sandoval...
Headlines
fbtw
Misinformation shrouds Philippine martial law era horrors

Misinformation shrouds Philippine martial law era horrors

By Lucille Sodipe | 5 hours ago
In the run-up to Wednesday's 50th anniversary of the start of martial law, pro-Marcos posts have flooded Facebook and TikTok...
Headlines
fbtw
Irene represents Marcos Jr. in queen&rsquo;s funeral

Irene represents Marcos Jr. in queen’s funeral

17 hours ago
Irene Marcos Araneta represented her brother President Marcos in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Activists yell at Marcos in protest of his US visit

Activists yell at Marcos in protest of his US visit

By Alexis Romero | 13 minutes ago
Before drawing cheers from traders inside the New York Stock Exchange, Bongbong Marcos was yelled at by activists who protested...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO to probe district office asking for car owners' LTMS passwords

LTO to probe district office asking for car owners' LTMS passwords

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Office assured the public Tuesday that all personal information provided to the agency in all transactions...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Rise in COVID-19 cases can't be linked to eased masking rules for now

DOH: Rise in COVID-19 cases can't be linked to eased masking rules for now

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said the agency is still analyzing the effects of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill rescheduling barangay, SK polls for the 5th time clears House hurdle

Bill rescheduling barangay, SK polls for the 5th time clears House hurdle

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
House lawmakers approved Tuesday a measure postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls for another year.
Headlines
fbtw
BI tightens screening of foreigners from Cambodia, Vietnam

BI tightens screening of foreigners from Cambodia, Vietnam

6 hours ago
Commissioner Norman Tansingco instructed immigration officers to refer for secondary inspection foreign nationals who have...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with