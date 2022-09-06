^

Business

Partial award as T-bill rates rise

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government only made a partial award of P7.1 billion in short-dated Treasury bills (T-bills) as investors demanded higher yields.

Results were mixed during yesterday’s T-bills auction as the Bureau of the Treasury made a partial award of P7.07 billion out of the P15 billion on offer.

This is an improvement from all the rejected bids from last week’s T-bills on offer – P5 billion each for three, six, and 12 months.

Yields for 91-day T-bills declined by 6.5 basis points to 2.318 percent, a downward movement from last week’s rate of 2.685 percent.

Still, the Treasury only awarded P4.543 billion out of the P5 billion on offer.

Similarly, only P2.525 billion was raised for the 182-day short-dated debt papers as rates picked up by 15.5 basis points to 3.485 percent.

The Treasury rejected all bids for the 364-day T-bills after rates averaged 4.356 percent, soaring by 46.5 basis points.

Nonetheless, yields for all the tenors went down on a weekly basis.

National treasurer Rosalia de Leon said “rates are way above current levels” thus, the partial award.

Overall, demand for the short-term securities jumped by 54 percent week-on-week.

Total bids reached P26.653 billion, oversubscribing the auction by 1.78 times. This is better than last week’s P17.289 billion in demand.

By tenor, bids for the three-month, six-month and full-year securities all went up, totaling to P10.923 billion, P10.629 billion and P5.101 billion, respectively.

Based on the borrowing plan for September, the government targets to raise P200 billion from the domestic debt market this month. Of this, P60 billion will come from short-dated T-bills.

TREASURY BILLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

8 hours ago
At one point during the trading day, the peso touched the P57-per-dollar level, the first time in history that the local currency...
Business
fbtw

How… how… the carabao!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The humble carabao, the Filipino farmer’s beast of burden, can lift the farmer’s financial burdens too. Aside from helping the farmer plow his rice field, the carabao can also give the farmer other lucrative...
Business
fbtw

Peso drops to record low

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine peso dropped to a record low against the US dollar a week after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell declared that “the Fed will maintain a restrictive policy stance for some time.” This means that...
Business
fbtw
PSEi falls on lack of market-moving catalyst

PSEi falls on lack of market-moving catalyst

9 hours ago
Local shares fell on Monday amid a lack of a positive catalyst to drive a market rally.
Business
fbtw

Philippines LNG projects face headwinds, says IEEFA

By Richmond Mercurio | August 17, 2022 - 12:00am
Liquefied natural gas- related infrastructure projects in the Philippines could face underutilization or cancellation should LNG volumes remain unaffordable and challenging to procure, according to the Institute...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Economic growth may slow in coming quarters

Economic growth may slow in coming quarters

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
The country’s economic growth may slow further in the coming quarters amid accelerating inflation, according to ec...
Business
fbtw
Peso further sinks, closes at new low of 56.999:$1

Peso further sinks, closes at new low of 56.999:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
The peso’s weakness persisted yesterday, momentarily touching the 57 to $1 barrier before closing at an all-time low...
Business
fbtw
Philippines must boost rice production as India curbs exports

Philippines must boost rice production as India curbs exports

By Danessa Rivera | 35 minutes ago
While India may not be a major source of imported rice for the country, the Philippines must prepare to shore up its local...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink amid inflation worries

Stocks sink amid inflation worries

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Stocks opened the week in the red as investors stayed on the side of caution ahead of the release of inflation results.
Business
fbtw
SSS to open application for loan consolidation, penalty condonation

SSS to open application for loan consolidation, penalty condonation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 35 minutes ago
Members of state-run pension fund Social Security System may soon apply for loan consolidation and penalty condonation programs...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with