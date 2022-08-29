^

Business

Climargy enters into partnership with UN agency

The Philippine Star
August 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Energy efficiency project developer Climargy Inc. has entered into a co-financing partnership with a United Nations agency to prepare energy efficiency investments in the Philippines.

Climargy and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) are collaborating under a grant support agreement for the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership (ETP), in which proceeds of the three-year grant program will be used to subsidize the upfront costs of investment-grade energy audits (IGA) as a means to prepare energy efficiency investments in the commercial and industrial sectors of the Philippine energy end-use market.

“We are thrilled with this co-financing partnership for IGA support to enable energy efficiency investments in the Philippines. By de-risking IGA studies, we remove an upfront barrier to the preparation of investment-ready energy efficiency projects,” Climargy CEO Alexander Ablaza said.

Climargy expects the ETP grant program to support the IGA of a portfolio of 11 to 15 energy efficiency projects, initially estimated to require P1 billion in project capital expenditures.

The company will co-finance the effort with its corporate resources to identify project opportunities, engage multiple energy service company partners and industrial or commercial end-use customers, implement the IGAs, and present IGA results to host entities and equity partners for investment decisions.

Climargy said energy savings of 457 million tons of CO2 equivalent in greenhouse gas emission reduction through 2040 and around P6.7-billion in total energy savings could be achieved should the energy efficiency projects supported by ETP-funded IGAs succeed in attracting equity capital and eventually be completed.

According to Climargy, IGAs are required by providers of capital before energy efficiency projects qualify for any form of financing as they determine reliable estimates of the energy savings, capital expenditure, and other opportunities or risks arising from a given project.

“In an IGA, an energy service company measures baseline energy consumption and load profile information from the host entity and proposes a detailed program of specific capital investments in technologies and systems to deliver the energy savings and ultimately the cash flows that would allow full recovery of the EE investments,” Climargy head of investment operations said Mikhael Fiorello Llado said.

“Typically, the decision to conduct an IGA is oftentimes delayed by the inability of either the ESCO or end-use customer to finance or assume the risks associated with this project preparatory task,” Llado said.

Climargy in December last year entered into a joint development partnership with Pi Energy of the Lopez-led First Philippine Holdings Corp. to pursue a pipeline of energy efficiency projects hosted by commercial and industrial designated establishments.

Climargy’s unique model of mobilizing off-balance sheet capital toward energy service company-led projects is intended to accelerate energy efficiency capital flows in Asian growth markets, initially the Philippines.

ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

15 hours ago
Will there be enough lithium and other vital raw materials to make electric car batteries? Will there be sufficient charging...
Business
fbtw

On being intentional

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Many years ago, I was backing up the car while speaking on the phone with a businessman friend asking for advice.
Business
fbtw
Meralco cuts power rates anew in August

Meralco cuts power rates anew in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | August 8, 2022 - 3:23pm
In a statement on Monday, the Pangilinan-led firm said the reduction of P0.2087 this month to P9.5458 per kWh is equivalent...
Business
fbtw
Probe on undervaluation of rice imports urged

Probe on undervaluation of rice imports urged

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
President Marcos is being urged to investigate undervaluation of rice imports, which has already resulted in nearly P4 billion...
Business
fbtw
BSP pushes development of inclusive digital payments

BSP pushes development of inclusive digital payments

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is further accelerating the development of an inclusive digital payments landscape as part...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Diokno: Pandemic ayuda a &lsquo;waste of public funds&rsquo;

Diokno: Pandemic ayuda a ‘waste of public funds’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Finance chief Benjamin Diokno has maintained that providing financial assistance or ayuda related to COVID should be stopped...
Business
fbtw
Globe on track with network rollout, targets for 2022

Globe on track with network rollout, targets for 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. said it is on track with its network rollout and targets for this year as it continued to build new cell...
Business
fbtw
Banks told to integrate sustainability principles

Banks told to integrate sustainability principles

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks to integrate sustainability principles in their investment activities to...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines more insulated from looming US recession&rsquo;

‘Philippines more insulated from looming US recession’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is more insulated from the looming recession in the US as domestic demand accounts for a larger portion of...
Business
fbtw
Pagcor needs to make clear its role, says Diokno

Pagcor needs to make clear its role, says Diokno

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. should make its role clearer moving forward after the government expressed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with