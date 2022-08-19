^

Business

DBP lends P1.3 billion for Calabarzon heart, brain center

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is extending a P1.27-billion financing to boost specialized health services in
CALABARZON.

DBP is providing funding support to Global East Medical Center Lipa Inc. (GEAMC) in Batangas to enhance its delivery of basic and specialized health services in the whole region.

The loan will be used for the construction of the first and only heart and brain center in CALABARZON.

Under the agreement, P1.14 billion will be utilized to partially finance the construction of a seven-story Level 2 hospital, while the remaining P150 million will cover the acquisition of medical equipment and machineries.

It is under DBP’s Strategic Healthcare Investments for Enhanced Lending and  Development (SHIELD) program.

DBP president and CEO Emmanuel Herbosa said the credit assistance to GEAMC is part of its goal to give financial support to private healthcare providers for the improvement of the delivery of healthcare services to Filipinos, especially those living in the provinces.

GEAMC is a private corporation owned and operated by practicing medical practitioners and business experts in Lipa City.

The new facility is expected to bolster the capacity of the region to cater to the growing demand for medical services, which currently stands at 219,235 in-patient bed days and 150,621 outpatient visits.

The hospital’s expansion will benefit patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases being managed invasively or surgically.

Herbosa said the project would help decongest Metro Manila-based specialty hospitals while improving the bed capacity in the province from 3,088 to 3,296.

As of end-May, DBP has approved 133 accounts under the SHIELD program for a total of P35 billion, with 20 of the projects located in Southern Luzon with aggregate funding of P6.5 billion.

DBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw
BSP tempers inflation attack; hikes rates by 50 basis points

BSP tempers inflation attack; hikes rates by 50 basis points

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked its key policy rate again on Thursday in a bid to arrest red-hot inflation dampening...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy's DITO empire widens losses in first half

Dennis Uy's DITO empire widens losses in first half

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The losses were so extensive that it overshadowed a five-digit explosion of its P3.03 billion revenue haul courtesy of its...
Business
fbtw

Sugar industry mess

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
Protectionism has been the bane of our country’s economic development.
Business
fbtw

A golden opportunity

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
I read with interest a report early this week about something called the Demographic Dividend. Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority released data showing that the percentage of Filipinos aged 15 and below...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Metro Manila retail prices rise at fastest pace in 3 years

Metro Manila retail prices rise at fastest pace in 3 years

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Retail prices of goods in the National Capital Region saw their highest increase in over three years in April as food and...
Business
fbtw
Hawkish BSP hikes key rates by 50 bps

Hawkish BSP hikes key rates by 50 bps

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
As expected, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday delivered another 50-basis-point rate hike amid the need for follow-through...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen to remain above 6% for most of H2

Inflation seen to remain above 6% for most of H2

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Philippine economy is expected to remain strong and weather the global economic slowdown, even as inflation is seen to...
Business
fbtw
Marcos admin readies first RTB issuance

Marcos admin readies first RTB issuance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The government expects to raise a large amount of retail treasury bonds next week following the recent strong demand from...
Business
fbtw

ACEN’s Australian unit gets A$100 million green financing

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
ACEN Corp. subsidiary ACEN Australia and DBS Bank Australia have executed a facility agreement for a A$100 million green long-term revolving loan facility.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with