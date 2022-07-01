^

Business

Government debt load eases in May

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 1:34pm
economy
Motorists are caught in a traffic jam en route to Taft Avenue in Manila on Monday morning, June 27, 2022 as roads are closed ahead of the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30.
Philstar.com / Ian Lising

MANILA, Philippines — After repaying its debt to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the national government saw its obligations ease in May, but concerns remain as mounting obligations threaten to limit the state's spending choices.

Treasury data released on Friday revealed the state's debt stock trimmed 2.1% month-on-month to P12.5 trillion in May. Of the outstanding debt levels, 69.7% came from domestic sources while 30.7% came from external creditors.

Arresting the growth of the debt pile was the result of the national government's P300 billion repayment to the BSP, which lent money to that state to help it fund its coronavirus programs. The loan was due in June but the government paid it in advance in May.

Since the beginning of the year, debts have accumulated by 6.5% or P767.2 billion.

Broken down, domestic borrowings reached P8.67 trillion in May, inching down 3% from the end-April levels. External debt grew 0.1% month-on-month, largely due to the effect of a depreciating peso that cost P15.04 billion.

A fast growth of debt means the Marcos Jr. administration would need to find ways to bag larger revenues for public spending while navigating a tight fiscal space.

By the end of 2021, state liabilities already accounted for 60.5% of the country’s gross domestic product, the highest ratio since 2005 and breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable for emerging market economies.

"We think that the plan to outgrow debt by continuously banking on 7% GDP growth is a bit too optimistic. Next year, GDP will lose its momentum from base effects coming from the pandemic and the economy will face headwinds from slower economic growth of advanced economies," Domini Velasquez, chief economist of China Banking Corp., said.

"Eventually, we think that the government would eventually resort to increasing taxes to help lower the country's debt stock. There are many options that will not disproportionately hurt the poor," Velasquez added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos' economic message leaves businesses wanting for more

Marcos' economic message leaves businesses wanting for more

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to rebuild the economy with his “all-inclusive plan” that, up to this...
Business
fbtw

Day One

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
After the glitz and glamor of the inauguration ceremonies, it is Day One for our new President. Junior will probably face a culture shock as he buckles down to work today.
Business
fbtw
Balai ni Fruitas skids on PSE debut amid market retreat

Balai ni Fruitas skids on PSE debut amid market retreat

By Ramon Royandoyan | 20 hours ago
In its initial public offering, Balai ni Fruitas sank 7.14% at the end of the trading day.
Business
fbtw

A new chapter

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
If its walls could speak, one wonders what it would say.
Business
fbtw

BBM urged to resume rehabilitation of NAIA

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Infrastructure-oriented think tank Infrawatch PH has called on President Marcos to immediately restart the rehabilitation of the country’s main international gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airpor...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Hong Kong economy faces uncertain future 25 years after handover

Hong Kong economy faces uncertain future 25 years after handover

7 minutes ago
Chinese companies made up around 80% of the market capitalisation in Hong Kong's stock market this year, up from 16% in ...
Business
fbtw
World Bank creates fund to better prevent, respond to pandemics

World Bank creates fund to better prevent, respond to pandemics

1 hour ago
The fund was developed under the leadership of the United States, Italy and Indonesia as part of their G20 presidencies, and...
Business
fbtw
Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

4 hours ago
These platforms allowed clients to deposit cryptocurrencies, and either receive interest or borrow digital money by using...
Business
fbtw
Balai Ni Fruitas comes out of the oven burnt and stale

Balai Ni Fruitas comes out of the oven burnt and stale

6 hours ago
The real question that BALAI bagholders will be asking themselves is just how closely will BALAI follow in FRUIT’s performance...
Business
fbtw
Century Pacific lowers capex spending to P2B for 2022

Century Pacific lowers capex spending to P2B for 2022

6 hours ago
It’s worrying to see CNPF cut its capex this year, because that’s what companies do when they look into the future...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with