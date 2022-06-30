^

Business

Marcos' economic message leaves businesses wanting for more

Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 6:12pm
marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family arrive at the Malacañang Palace after taking his oath on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
THE STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. repeated his calls for “unity” as he promised in his inaugural address to rebuild the economy with his “all-inclusive plan” that, up to this point, remains obscure.

In a speech on Thursday that lasted for almost 25 minutes, Marcos vowed to “find a way” to solve the country’s energy crisis; give food security a “preferential treatment”; and present a “comprehensive infrastructure plan” that will make sure projects that have already started will finish on schedule.

“The pandemic ravaged bigger economies than ours. The virus is not the only thing to blame. What had been well built was torn down. We will build it back better,” Marcos said.

But even after completing his economic team, the newly-inaugurated leader’s economic vision is still unclear, leaving businesses looking for guidance on what the government intends to do to ensure that the economy can sustain its recovery.

READ: Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

“From the business side, still a lot of concrete steps that needs to be done for us to pick up,” George Barcelon, president of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the largest business group in the country, said in a phone interview.

Specifically, Barcelon said businesses wanted to hear the new administration’s clear-cut plans to attract more foreign direct investments and improve the country’s broadband infrastructure, which are both crucial to pandemic recovery.

To be fair, Marcos himself acknowledged that “the immediate months will be rough.” While the economy already returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter, red-hot inflation is threatening to derail the nascent recovery by crimping consumption, a major growth driver.

READ: Recognizing the threat of inflation, Duterte gov't tempers growth target

At the same time, Marcos would have to tackle a huge debt pile that was left by his predecessor and bridge a large budget deficit that could cripple his administration’s ability to spend on new reforms and social programs. Incoming Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Wednesday said fixing the state’s balance sheet and reducing poverty are the new government’s priorities, although he has yet to reveal a comprehensive plan to achieve these goals.

READ: Duterte’s advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

“Of course, the inaugural rhetoric is brimming with messages of hope for the future, but the reality on the ground will show serious difficulties in government spending in the short-term,” Terry Ridon, convenor of Infrawatch PH, an infrastructure-oriented think tank, said in an e-mailed commentary.

But apart from his repeated calls for unity, Marcos’ inaugural address was also meant to assure the public that he has the ability to right the country’s economic ship. This, as his massive support base are likely to feel the sting of inflation and other economic problems more than anyone else.

And while Marcos’ inaugural speech left businesses wanting for more, Anthony Lawrence Borja, political science professor at De La Salle University in Manila, believes the president’s supporters were likely satisfied with his economic message “because of their leader-centric tendencies.”

“For his supporters, it was reassuring enough because he pinned down the most crucial problems, pandemic recovery, energy crisis, and food security, thus, showing that he can grasp pertinent problems,” Borja said in an interview.

“His repeated appeals to a better future and promises of a more active government also adds a measure of reassurance,” Borja added. — with Ramon Royandoyan

BONGBONG MARCOS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC moves to restrict blocktime agreements, mergers

NTC moves to restrict blocktime agreements, mergers

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The move coincides with reported talks between ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 Network Inc. on a possible blocktime deal.
Business
fbtw
Veteran banker Wick Veloso to helm GSIS under Marcos Jr. admin

Veteran banker Wick Veloso to helm GSIS under Marcos Jr. admin

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Wick Veloso will replace Rolando Macasaet as president and general manager of GSIS, the country's pension fund service for...
Business
fbtw

Nearly P1 billion worth of items sold in Philippine dark web market

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Philippine driver’s licenses, personal IDs, email, Netflix passwords, credit card data and online accounts are just among the data pieces sold in the dark web market.
Business
fbtw
Peso rebounds, ends 8 straight days of decline

Peso rebounds, ends 8 straight days of decline

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso rebounded yesterday, gaining 20.50 centavos to close at 54.78 from Friday’s 54.985 to $1 and ending eight straight...
Business
fbtw
S&P retains Philippine GDP growth outlook for 2022

S&P retains Philippine GDP growth outlook for 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
S&P Global Ratings kept its gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines at 6.5 percent for this year, but said...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Bank lending continues ascent in May

Bank lending continues ascent in May

By Ramon Royandoyan | 38 minutes ago
This was a better finish compared to the 10.1% growth recorded in April. Month-on-month, credit rose 5.9%.
Business
fbtw
Balai ni Fruitas skids on PSE debut amid market retreat

Balai ni Fruitas skids on PSE debut amid market retreat

By Ramon Royandoyan | 42 minutes ago
In its initial public offering, Balai ni Fruitas sank 7.14% at the end of the trading day.
Business
fbtw
Services, manufacturing rebound in China after Covid curbs eased

Services, manufacturing rebound in China after Covid curbs eased

4 hours ago
China is the only major economy still pursuing a zero-Covid approach of eliminating outbreaks as they emerge, using snap lockdowns...
Business
fbtw
BSP open to mega rate hikes to arrest peso's decline

BSP open to mega rate hikes to arrest peso's decline

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday said it's willing to initiate more aggressive rate hikes to prop up a weakening...
Business
fbtw
Balai Ni Fruitas IPO is TODAY

Balai Ni Fruitas IPO is TODAY

10 hours ago
Is the market interested in a smaller version of FRUIT?
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with