Seminar on corporate housekeeping

MANILA, Philippines — The term “corporate housekeeping” refers to the multitude of services that a corporate secretary (who could be a lawyer or a non-lawyer) needs to perform for a company. Every corporation must have a housekeeper in line with good corporate governance.

The Center for Global Best Practices will host a three-session training, titled Best Practices in Corporate Housekeeping, on July 5, 6 and 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. Whether you are a new or a seasoned lawyer servicing a corporate client, a professional or a family member assigned by the board as an assistant corporate secretary, a board director or an owner of a corporation, you must know your corporate housekeeping.

The knowledge and skills you will learn in this SEC and MCLE-accredited program is not available and not taught in any school.

This training will feature CGBP course directors and lecturers, Atty. Danny Espejo Bunyi and Atty. Adrian Bustos. Bunyi is a compliance officer certified by the American Academy of Financial Management and a senior partner at Divina Law. On the other hand, Bustos is a tax and corporate lawyer specializing in corporate tax planning, tax assessments, investments, securities, corporate housekeeping and commercial transactions.

This program is tailored best for those who want to professionalize their corporation’s corporate housekeeping and for organizations who would like to broaden their offered services. Attendees will learn about the many essential areas of good corporate housekeeping including legal, regulatory compliance, risk management, and many more.

Government employees who enroll in these training programs will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM Circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.