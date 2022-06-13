^

Business

Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 5:47pm
Philippine peso
The last time the local currency traded at this level was back on October 31, 2018, at P53.535.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The peso continued its retreat on Monday to sink past the P53-per-dollar level, as expectations of more aggressive rate hikes in the US prop up the greenback and spur capital outflows in emerging markets.

The local unit shed 30 centavos from its previous finish to close at P53.3 against the US dollar. This is the peso’s weakest finish in more than three years, or since it closed at P53.535 on October 31, 2018.

At this rate, the local currency is now trading outside the Duterte administration’s P51-53 assumption for this year. The peso has been hovering within three-year lows recently, and a forecast-beating US inflation in May that stoked fears of a more combative US Federal Reserve only put more strain on the local currency.

A deeper currency slump, in turn, would be a big headache for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which just started hiking rates in May to attack an uncomfortably high inflation. This is because a depreciating peso could bloat the value of the country’s imports, including oil which has gone ultra-costly amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Rate hikes usually help temper the currency’s weakness, although the BSP may also dip into the country’s dollar reserves to ease any foreign exchange fluctuations. But Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp, does not expect the BSP to go hard on its tightening.

"The BSP's monetary tightening cycle will be driven mostly by their outlook on inflation dynamics, i.e. second round effects becoming more entrenched, if there are demand-side pressures on inflation, and how higher prices will affect growth prospects going forward," Velasquez said in a Viber message.

"This year there are downward pressures on the peso such as growing import bill and the aggressive tightening of the Fed. We expect further depreciation of the peso, possibly until P54 for the year," she added.

For Jun Neri, lead economist of Bank of the Philippine Islands, the BSP could become more hawkish if the currency situation worsens.

"If we get closer to P54 by next week and oil trades close to $125/bb in New York, they could hike by 50 basis points on June 23," Neri said in a Viber message. 

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Inflation

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
Inflation, according to Investopedia.com, is the decline of purchasing power of a given currency over time. For us, this means the peso effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.
Business
fbtw

Business as usual at Okada Manila

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Integrated resort complex Okada Manila is carrying on its usual operations in Parañaque despite the enforcement of a status quo order issued by the Supreme Court last April 27, which reinstated Japanese gaming...
Business
fbtw

Weak yen drags down peso

By Wilson Sy | 19 hours ago
The Japanese yen plummeted to a fresh 20-year low of 134.56 against the US dollar after the Bank of Japan renewed its pledge to keep monetary policy loose.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets follow Wall St plunge on inflation woes

Asian markets follow Wall St plunge on inflation woes

7 hours ago
Asia followed suit, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington off more than 2%, while Shanghai, Singapore, Manila...
Business
fbtw
Electronics exports face headwinds as prices soar

Electronics exports face headwinds as prices soar

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The electronics sector, the country’s top export, is facing headwinds in the near-term amid price pressures due to global...
Business
fbtw
Latest
The PSE moves to a &ldquo;floorless trading&rdquo; setup

The PSE moves to a “floorless trading” setup

10 hours ago
For those (like me) who love the markets, and have always dreamed of the opportunity to see live trading occur in the cliche...
Business
fbtw
8990 Holdings buys Cebu-based developer for P88 million

8990 Holdings buys Cebu-based developer for P88 million

10 hours ago
One thing that is worth noting here is that this is a share purchase, not an asset purchase.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

10 hours ago
It’s a weird set of moves, but it got the job done.
Business
fbtw
PSE shifting to &lsquo;floorless trading&rsquo;

PSE shifting to ‘floorless trading’

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange is closing its trading floor to pave the way for a full shift to “floorless trading....
Business
fbtw
Landbank opens loan window for rural banks

Landbank opens loan window for rural banks

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Rural banks hoping to expand their electronic channels may acquire a loan from state-run Land Bank of the Philippines through...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with