Training on business continuity planning and management

MANILA, Philippines — Business disruptions happen when catastrophes strike. With the pandemic, economic crisis, and lockdowns happening, businesses should be prepared and must have a solid plan to survive and thrive.

To help organizations to be future-ready, the Center for Global Best Practices, in collaboration with the Business Continuity Managers Association of the Philippines, (BCMAP) is hosting a special webinar entitled Executive Briefing on Business Continuity Planning to be held on Tuesday, June 7 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This special program is designed for all personnel, groups, and organizations that require guidance in business continuity and business resiliency as a professional discipline. This training is an excellent course for those who want to understand the fundamental principles of the business continuity planning and management process. Attendees will gain knowledge on the procedures required to assess, implement, and test your team’s Business Continuity Planning Program.

Learn from expert practitioner, Ramil “Mel” Cabodil, who is the founder and current president of BCMAP. His extensive experience on disaster recovery made him the first Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP) of Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRII) in the Philippines.

Mel is currently the country manager of technology support services of IBM Philippines. Prior to this, he was the GTS Consulting practice leader for ASEAN (May 2016 to September 2017) and Microsoft Consulting Services (MCS) practice lead for enterprise services in ASEAN region (2011 to 2016).

This program is SEC-accredited for corporate governance and is open to the general public. This training is highly recommended for business owners, members of the board and top management, decision-makers, strategy planners, consultants and more.

Government employees who enroll in these training programs will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 /69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 /59.