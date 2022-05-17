^

Business

Regulators fine Lopez-led power firm for frequent plant outages

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 5:44pm
Regulators fine Lopez-led power firm for frequent plant outages
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said monitoring generation companies (gencos) and their compliance to their yearly maximum allowable outage limits, is one way to ensure that power firms do not "unnecessarily" go on outages.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered the Lopez-led FGP Corp., to pay a fine of P246,000 for exceeding the maximum yearly outage limit in 2021. 

FGP operates the 265-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle San Lorenzo Unit 50, which logged total of 10.7 unplanned outage days from January 2021 to April 25, 2021. 

This is more than the 7.7 days of allowed unplanned outage which ERC allows power firms to have each year. 

In a 12-page decision, ERC said that FGP is liable for incurring three days of such outages, which violates an earlier resolution issued in 2020. 

FGP has defended the outages, saying that they were a result of activities related to replacing parts inside the power plant, as well as the observance of COVID-19 protocols to complete repair works. 

However, ERC was not persuaded, and eventually concluded that the reasons were "unjustified and without merit."

"FGP is hereby directed to pay the penalty of P246,000 within 10 days from receipt thereof," ERC said in its order. 

The order, promulgated on May 13, 2022, was signed by ERC Chairperson and CEO Agnes Devanadera and three commissioners. 

Earlier this year, ERC imposed a fine of P15.5 million to ten generation companies for breaching the maximum yearly outage limit in 2021. Majority of the units that went on outage during this time were diesel plants. 
 

ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

ERC

FGP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Slow pace of forming Marcos economic team prolongs investor anxiety

Slow pace of forming Marcos economic team prolongs investor anxiety

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The longer it takes for Bongbong Marcos to form his economic team, the greater the uncertainty is for investors.
Business
fbtw
As Tan empire transitions, all eyes are on Lucio Tan III

As Tan empire transitions, all eyes are on Lucio Tan III

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
On the plane from the United States back to Manila in late 2019, Lucio “Han” Tan III, the grandson and namesake...
Business
fbtw
Rate hike may dent demand, employment

Rate hike may dent demand, employment

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The impending interest rate liftoff by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may dent demand and employment recovery, especially...
Business
fbtw

Ex-NEDA chief warns of fiscal crisis

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The next administration, whose fiscal space will be restricted by a swelling budget deficit and national debt, could face a fiscal crisis and may have to return to public-private partnerships to complete big-ticket...
Business
fbtw

Give a damn

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There are many good lessons in civics in a democracy that should be learned from last week’s national election. The first big learning experience has to do with the sharp social divide.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Foreign investment pledges sink in Q1

Foreign investment pledges sink in Q1

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
The slump puts FDI pledges in a precarious period of uncertainty as the Philippine economy is still recovering from the ...
Business
fbtw
'Closure order' from BIR sends Megaworld shares on a rollercoaster

'Closure order' from BIR sends Megaworld shares on a rollercoaster

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
Shares in the listed property firm of billionaire Andrew Tan plummeted by over 9% before reversing those losses.
Business
fbtw
Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

2 hours ago
The presumptive president-elect offered Cabinet posts to former Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and migrant workers advocate...
Business
fbtw
McDonald's to exit Russia, sell business in country

McDonald's to exit Russia, sell business in country

5 hours ago
American fast-food giant McDonald's said Monday it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.
Business
fbtw
VistaREIT receives PSE approval for June 15 IPO

VistaREIT receives PSE approval for June 15 IPO

10 hours ago
It looks like the Villar Family is moving quickly to get this REIT to market.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with