^

Business

Landbank income doubles to P13 billion

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2022 | 12:00am
Landbank income doubles to P13 billion
Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said the bank’s profit more than doubled to P13.2 billion in the first quarter from P5.43 billion in  the same period last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines doubled its net income in the first quarter to more than P13 billion, brought about by the one-time gains it secured from its merger with another bank.

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said the bank’s profit more than doubled to P13.2 billion in the first quarter from P5.43 billion in  the same period last year.

She said the bank’s  income jumped at such a rate due to the increase in interest gains from loans and investments attributed to improving sentiment on consumer and business activities.

Likewise, Borromeo said Landbank cashed in a one-time gain from its merger with the United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB). President Duterte last year approved the merger between Landbank and UCPB as part of efforts to expand financial services for agricultural workers.

In terms of assets, Landbank grew its base by 16 percent to P2.79 trillion in the first quarter from P2.41 trillion a year ago, as the bank took in an additional P291.83 billion from UCPB as a result of the buyout.

As such, the state-owned bank solidified its position as the second largest bank in the country in terms of asset base.

Further, Landbank’s capital went up by 12 percent to P218.36 billion from P194.59 billion on a yearly comparison. Borromeo reported that its asset accounts, including in loans and investments, also posted double-digit growths.

“Landbank’s income expansion runs parallel with the country’s strong economic resurgence. We will build on this growth trajectory to continue assisting key development sectors and contribute to our collective recovery, to drive our broader thrust of serving the nation,” Borromeo said.

LAND BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

PLDT welcomes inclusion in PSE Dividend Yield Index

By Richmond Mercurio | April 2, 2022 - 12:00am
Fully integrated telecommunications and digital services company PLDT Inc. welcomed its inclusion in the recently launched Philippine Stock Exchange Dividend Yield Index (PSE DivY).
Business
fbtw

Subic’s revelations

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
When I was invited and said yes to go to Subic and stay at Le Charme Suites, the main sponsor and brains behind the first Frike (fun, ride, bike) Enduro Challenge, little did I know that I was in for a number of...
Business
fbtw

The future of work

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Given the privilege to share ideas and observations in the recently held virtual panel discussion organized by Top 100 Filipinos on Linkedin under the able leadership of Virginia Bautista, the following points have...
Business
fbtw

South Korea firm mulls review of BNPP feasibility study

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
State-owned power generation firm Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power is willing to update their 2017 pre-feasibility study on the rehabilitation of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant as it expressed keen interest...
Business
fbtw

PLDT may sell remaining telco towers

By Richmond Mercurio | 7 days ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. said it may consider monetizing its remaining towers assets in the future following the successful sale of almost half of its tower portfolio, generating P77 billion for the company.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Business sentiment turns negative &ndash; think tank

Business sentiment turns negative – think tank

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 47 minutes ago
Global business optimism following the recovery from the pandemic did not last, with sentiment returning to negative as the...
Business
fbtw
April inflation may breach government target

April inflation may breach government target

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
Inflation likely breached the government’s two to four percent target range, which may   finally prompt the...
Business
fbtw
Submission of 2021 FS extended

Submission of 2021 FS extended

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is giving banks and financial institutions a two-month extension for the submission of their...
Business
fbtw
Stocks seen sideways toward elections

Stocks seen sideways toward elections

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
The stock market is expected to continue trading sideways this week, as investors sit on the sidelines awaiting a possible...
Business
fbtw

Acciona eyes $12 billion pipeline projects in Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
Spanish infrastructure and energy conglomerate Acciona is setting its sights on at least $12 billion worth of projects in the Philippines to add to its around $2 billion worth of awarded contracts so far.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with