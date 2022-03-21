Be a CSW specialist

Complete Staff Work (CSW) is the doctrine of any well-run office. Popularized by former president Fidel Ramos and institutionalized by succeeding presidents through several directives, CSW is the principle of management, which states that subordinates are responsible for submitting written recommendations to superiors in such a manner that the superior does not need to do anything further in the process than review the submitted document and indicate approval or disapproval.

Pursuant to Malacañang Memorandum Circular 72, emphasizing and strengthening the standards of CSW, it is expected that government offices observe timely and efficient delivery of crucial government projects and public services. Many of the most progressive government institutions and private organizations are now applying CSW.

To help organizations boost efficiency in their offices, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special six-session online training via Zoom entitled Masterclass in Complete Staff Work to be held on the following dates:

The training is designed for attendees to enhance their skills in SAPADAPPA or Situation Appraisal, Problem Analysis, Decision Analysis, Potential Problem Analysis and many more.

The program will feature CGBP’s finest roster of trainers led by Antonio Kalaw, Jr. CESO I, who was the longest serving president of the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Those who will finish and pass this course will be conferred the title of “CSW specialist” and could use the post-nominal letters “CSWS”. Example: Juan dela Cruz, CSWS.

CGBP is accredited by the Civil Service Commission and the DILG-Local Government Academy. Public officials and government employees are exempted from the P2,000-limit set by COA based on the Department of Budget and Management circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016. Government employees who enroll in this training will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b classifying training, seminars, or similar activities as non-procurement activities.

Registration is open to the general public. For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila Lines (+632) 8556-8968/ 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59.