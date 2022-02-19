

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Agricultural chief defends importation of sugar, fish
 


Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2022 | 12:00am





 

 
MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary William Dar is defending the government’s move to allow the importation of fish and sugar, saying  the decisions were based on data showing projected supply deficiencies in the commodities.


In a Laging Handa public briefing yesterday, Dar said  the country has generally sufficient supply of food, except for some commodities that are projected to have supply gaps in the first quarter such as fish and sugar.


He said  the Department of Agriculture (DA) derives these supply projections by monitoring historical data on self-sufficiency levels of basic commodities, in coordination with the Philippine Statistics Authority and data managers in the agriculture sector.


“Galunggong (round scad) is the problem, and I will also include the impact of Typhoon Odette which lowered sugar production, “Dar said.


The DA earlier approved the issuance of certificates of necessity to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) of small pelagic fishes for the first quarter.


More recently, the board of the Sugar Regulatory Administration approved the importation of 200,000 MT of refined sugar due to the projected tightness of supply at the end of the milling season.


However, a regional trial court in Negros Occidental issued a 20-day temporary restraining order againts the importation order.


“All of our decisions are based on the deficiency and gap that we cannot produce locally.


That is ensuring food security. We are still a net importing country,” Dar said.


Both sugar producing and fisherfolk groups slammed the government’s move to allow the importation of the commodities, saying it will further hurt local producers already suffering from higher input costs due to the rising prices of fertilizers and fuel.


In addition, the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council even opposed the government’s data projections, saying  there is no need to import as there is sufficient supply of fish in the first quarter.


Dar said that while everybody wants to support a 100 percent self-sufficient agriculture sector,  the country does not have the budgetary resources to do so.


He reiterated the need for more budgetary support for the agriculture sector to be able to boost production in the local sector and to provide more interventions to make farmers and fisherfolks more competitive.


 










 









WILLIAM DAR

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bankrupt




By Boo Chanco |
3 days ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program







Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



By Angelica Y. Yang |
10 hours ago 


MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's...








Business
fbtw













BSP asked to urge banks to lower digital payments, e-wallet fees







BSP asked to urge banks to lower digital payments, e-wallet fees



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


Sen. Grace Poe on Friday has asked for the help of the Central Bank to urge banks to lower digital charges and e-wallet fees,...








Business
fbtw













Pigs




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


No, this is not a column about politicians. It will be an insult to pigs to compare them to some of our congressmen, senators, mayors, governors or candidates in this election.








Business
fbtw













Fitch affirms Philippines' investment-grade rating but outlook remains negative







Fitch affirms Philippines' investment-grade rating but outlook remains negative



By Ramon Royandoyan |
14 hours ago 


Fitch Ratings kept the sovereign's "BBB" rating while assigning a "negative" outlook, which meant the hard-earned credit rating...








Business
fbtw










Latest









The young and their blind spots




By Francis J. Kong |
1 hour ago 


Call me corny or unsophisticated, but I love this collection of jokes for kids compiled by Sarah Blakely as she zeroes in on “Astronaut Jokes for Kids.” Look at this list:








Business
fbtw













EU investors urged to buy green bonds




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The government has called on investors from Europe to support the Philippines’ maiden offering of green bonds.








Business
fbtw













Balai Pandesal files P309 million share sale




By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Balai ni Fruitas Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of listed Fruitas Holdings Inc. , has filed its registration statement for a P309 million initial public offering.








Business
fbtw














COVID-19 endgame




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 hour ago 


Just recently, National Inter-Agency Task Force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez announced that government is preparing what it calls an endgame plan in preparation for the transition from a pandemic to...








Business
fbtw













Agricultural chief defends importation of sugar, fish




By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


Agriculture Secretary William Dar is defending the government’s move to allow the importation of fish and sugar, saying the decisions were based on data showing projected supply deficiencies in the commo...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with