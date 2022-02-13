RBank gives back, donates 50 cents for every app use

Awarded three years in a row as one of the fastest growing commercial banks in the Philippines, RBank wishes to give back by helping build the brighter future of many college students.

MANILA, Philippines — In looking for ways to help communities, Robinsons Bank, the financial services arm of the Gokongwei Group, has initiated a creative program to give back and help create a better future just by using its mobile app.

Awarded three years in a row as one of the fastest growing commercial banks in the Philippines, RBank wishes to give back by helping build the brighter future of many college students. This project started in Nov. 1, 2021 and will end in Oct. 31, 2022. The donation to the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, which will fund many scholarships, will also be marking RBank’s 25th anniversary in the industry.

For every transaction in the RBank Digital online banking app, RBank will be donating 50 centavos to help fund scholars with their education.

Be part of this good cause when you use the RBank Digital app for fund transfers, bills payments, and other transactions. The app available for free in Google Play or iOS App Store.

Not yet an accountholder? Open an account online with just one ID through RBank Sign Up, which is also available for download in Google Play or iOS App Store, using your mobile number as your account number in RBank Digital.

Sending funds is easier when you can send using the recipient’s mobile number. And that’s exactly the new feature of the RBank Digital app. Users can simply use their registered mobile numbers to receive funds.

What’s more, you can also choose your registered email address, too.

Enjoy this new convenience by logging on to RBank Digital App and enabling “Send/Receive via Mobile or Email” in other services.

Fund transfer via mobile number or email address is only available among RBank Digital users.