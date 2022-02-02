

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
AC Energy to acquire 49% stake in Super Energy's Vietnam platform
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 5:15pm





 
AC Energy to acquire 49% stake in Super Energy's Vietnam platform
The file photo shows an array of solar panels.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Listed energy firm AC Energy Corp. (ACEN) said its unit is buying 49% of interest in the Vietnam operations of international renewable energy developer Super Energy Corp. Public Company Ltd. (SUPER) for $165 million.


In a disclosure on Wednesday, the Ayala-led company reported that AC Energy Vietnam Investments Pte. Ltd. (ACEV) signed the share purchase deal with Solar NT, owned by a subsidiary of SUPER.


Solar NT is set to own and operate nine solar power plants with a total capacity of 837 megawatts (MW) across Vietnam.


ACEN will complete the purchase through a secondary shares acquisition. 


"Super has accomplished a lot in Vietnam, and we wish to support its solar expansion in Vietnam and beyond through our partnership. This [deal] will help accelerate ACEN’s aggressive renewables expansion across the region”," said ACEN President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Francia. 


For ACEV Director Patrice Clausse, the transaction bolsters ACEN's position as a pioneer player in the Southeast Asian renewables market. 


ACEN hopes to become the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, as it targets to reach a renewables capacity of 5,000 MW by 2025. 


In October last year, the listed firm vowed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 


 










 









 AC ENERGY
SOLAR
SUPER
VIETNAM

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bobby Romulo




By Boo Chanco |
18 hours ago 


It has taken me a while for the reality of Bobby Romulo’s recent death to sink in. 








Business
fbtw













Injecting young blood into the empire




By Iris Gonzales |
18 hours ago 


One might wonder why a veteran pilot would put down his wings to take up advanced management studies at the Harvard Business School.








Business
fbtw













Expect rising interest rates, gently




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
18 hours ago 


Monetary policy governing interest rates in the global economy will soon change toward a northward direction.








Business
fbtw













Bria Homes gears up for rebound in 2022




18 hours ago 


While the pandemic’s far-reaching effects did not spare the real estate industry, local homebuilders rose to the challenge by changing how they market their projects.








Business
fbtw













BIR extends filing deadline in high COVID-19 risk areas




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
18 hours ago 


The Bureau of Internal Revenue has extended by 30 calendar days the filing of returns and payment of taxes in areas under Alert Level 3 and above.








Business
fbtw










Latest









DITO stock halted as PSE demands explanation for canceled/delayed SRO


 




DITO stock halted as PSE demands explanation for canceled/delayed SRO



10 hours ago 


I don’t know what will happen with the DITO stock today, tomorrow, or next week, but the trendline from a year ago has...








Business
fbtw













Apollo Global Capital voluntary lockup of 86% of outstanding shares to end on February 7







Apollo Global Capital voluntary lockup of 86% of outstanding shares to end on February 7



10 hours ago 


Will there be more bad weather for the stock price if any of the JDVC shareholders look to trim their positions?








Business
fbtw













Quick takes from around the market







Quick takes from around the market



10 hours ago 


Rumors are that Mr. Sta. Maria will opt for retirement instead of settling for the lower position. 








Business
fbtw













SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms&rsquo; interest rates







SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms’ interest rates



By Iris Gonzales |
18 hours ago 


 The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to implement the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas circular, which imposes a cap...








Business
fbtw













P3 billion lost in 3 years to cigarette smuggling







P3 billion lost in 3 years to cigarette smuggling



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
18 hours ago 


The government lost nearly P3 billion in tax revenues since 2019 due to smuggling or illegal entry of cigarettes into the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with