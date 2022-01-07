Barcelon named new PCCI president

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has named George Barcelon as its new president.

In a statement yesterday, the PCCI said Barcelon was elected by the group’s incoming board of directors during a meeting held last Dec.3. An induction ceremony was held last Jan. 5.

Barcelon is a returning president of the PCCI after holding the same post in 2015.

The newly elected board of directors are William Co, chairman of William and Company Philippines Inc.; Eunina Mangio, president of Mawell Chemical Corp.; Felino Palafox Jr., principal architect at Palafox Associates Inc.,; Ferdinand Ferrer of EMS Components Assembly Inc.; Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.,; Francis Chua of CLMC Group/BA Securities; Jeffrey Ng, president of Cathay Land Inc.; Alfredo Yao, chairman of Zest-O Corp.; Apolinar Aure of AEA International Inc.; Samie Lim, president of BLIMS Lifestyle Group Inc.; Edgar Sia II of Double Dragon Properties Corp.; Roberto Amores, president of Hilas Marketing Corp.; Michael Chen of Minavida de Mindanao Corp.; as well as Teresita Ngan Tian as area vice president for National Capital Region; Gregoria Simbulan as area vice president for North Luzon; Sallie Lacson as area vice president for South Luzon; Frank Carbon as area vice president for the Visayas; and Arturo Milan as area vice president for Mindanao.

Also inducted into office were ex-officio officers: Ortiz-Luis, treasurer; Ivan Uy, corporate secretary; and Ruben Pascual, secretary-general.

Barcelon called for unity in the organization citing the country faces a “not so auspicious 2022.”

“Many southern regions are still reeling from the catastrophic Typhoon Odette. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is upon us and cases surged at the beginning of the year. Philippine businesses, especially the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), again face the crucible of the pandemic,” he said.

“We have a new year, a new board, and a new government. We shall move forward,” Barcelon said.

With the country set to hold elections in May, Barcelon said the group is prepared to work with the new administration.

“We look forward to a new administration and PCCI stands ready to help collaborate on an economic agenda that will be conducive to immediate business recovery,” he said.