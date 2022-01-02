

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
BSP extends zero spread on rediscounting loans
 


Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2022 | 12:00am





 
BSP extends zero spread on rediscounting loans
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board approved the extension of the temporary measure in the rediscounting facilities anew through Resolution 1779 issued last Dec. 23.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has extended the zero spread on its peso rediscount loans anew until the end of March this year to allow banks to tap the facility and meet their temporary liquidity needs amid the pandemic.


BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board approved the extension of the temporary measure in the rediscounting facilities anew through Resolution 1779 issued last Dec. 23.


The BSP first approved the temporary reduction in the spread on peso rediscounting loans -- usually used for capital asset expenditures, permanent working capital, among others -- relative to the central bank’s overnight lending rate to zero initially in March 20 to May 19, 2020 after Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine to slow the spread of COVID.


It was extended to July 17 and Sept. 30 and to Jan. 31, April 30, July 31, and to Dec. 31 last year as part of measures aimed at providing the needed liquidity to banks for purposes of maintaining price and financial stability amid the global health crisis.


Rediscounting is a BSP credit facility extended to qualified banks with active rediscounting lines to meet their temporary liquidity needs by refinancing the loans they extend to their clients using the eligible papers of their end-user borrowers.


Banks continued to snub the rediscounting, loan facilities of the BSP in the first half with only one bank borrowing P6.12 million during the 10-month period amid the massive P2.3 trillion additional liquidity released into the financial system through various COVID-19 response measures.


The peso rediscounting loans extended by the BSP plunged by 78 percent to P26.9 billion in 2020 from a record P122.7 billion in 2019.


The BSP emerged as one of the most aggressive central banks in the world after doing the heavy lifting to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy. It slashed interest rates by 200 basis points to an all-time low two percent and lowered the reserve requirement ratios of banks.


 




 





 









BSP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy







Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy



10 hours ago 


Philippine Airlines has said it has emerged from bankruptcy after a US court approved its plan to slash up to $2 billion in...








Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw













Virus surge spoils New Year&rsquo;s Eve for Philippine financial marts







Virus surge spoils New Year’s Eve for Philippine financial marts



1 day ago 


There were no fireworks for local financial markets on the last trading day of 2021.








Business
fbtw













AirAsia Philippines adding more flights







AirAsia Philippines adding more flights



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines is welcoming the new year with more flights to serve the growing domestic demand.








Business
fbtw













Shakey&rsquo;s expands health food menu







Shakey’s expands health food menu



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed restaurant chain of the Po family, continues with its portfolio expansion...








Business
fbtw










Latest









PSALM remits P500 million to BIR, settles tax issues




By Danessa Rivera |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 

 
The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. has paid P500 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue as part of a deal for a mutually advantageous global settlement of pending tax issues.








Business
fbtw













MSME loans for RRR compliance hit P200 billion




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises used as compliance with the reserve requirement ratio breached P200 billion as of the week ending Oct. 31, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pili...








Business
fbtw













Public service delivery under Mandanas at risk on lack of coordination, says DILG




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


The national and local governments would have to strengthen their coordination to ensure efficient service delivery to the public once the Mandanas Ruling is finally implemented this year.








Business
fbtw













Building bridges




By Francis J. Kong |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


As I browsed through my LinkedIn page, I came across material from a client welcoming Ms. Katherine Sy or Katsy into their company VXI Global Solutions.








Business
fbtw













Life hacks




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


The phrase “challenging year” may be a bit of an understatement if we are to describe 2021.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with