
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SPNEC receives lukewarm welcome in jittery market debut
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 3:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
pse
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
The STAR
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC) reversed a brutal sell-off in the morning trade to post modest gains during its market debut on Friday, highlighting the volatility that companies planning to go public could face amid lingering pandemic uncertainties.



From its initial public offering (IPO) price of P1 per share, SPNEC crashed to an intra-day low of 24% during its listing day, before paring those losses and finishing at P1.01 per share, up 1%.



The main index, which was also in the red during the morning trade, capped the week with 0.89% gains.



SPNEC's maiden share sale came a few days after the painful stock market debut of Medilines Distributors Inc., which collapsed 30% during its listing day. April Tan, head of research at COL Financial, believes investor concerns on Medilines’ lackluster IPO could have influenced SPNEC’s performance early in the day.



"As for SPNEC, probably due to worry following the weak performance of MEDIC," Tan said in a Viber message.



For Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital, SPNEC’s offer came at a time of renewed market volatility triggered by fresh pandemic threats. “It could have performed better but several events changed the economic landscape which were beyond the company's control,” Limlingan explained in a text message.



“These include and aren’t limited to: US (Consumer Price Index) hitting 30-year highs, acceleration of Fed to increase rates, and the first cases of Omicron to reach the Philippines,” he added.



SPNEC is a subsidiary of Solar Philippines, the largest solar energy provider in the country.



Days before going public, the renewable energy firm owned by the 28-year-old businessman Leandro Leviste announced that shares were oversubscribed twice, meaning investor demand for the stocks exceeded the size of the offering.



SPNEC was pegged to have raised P2.6 billion from the IPO, which will bankroll the completion of the company’s 500 megawatt solar power plant and fund the purchase of land intended for its expansion. The company made history as one of the first firms that Philippine Stock Exchange allowed to do an IPO and list without any operating history.



Similar to Medilines, the company went public without any stability fund to support it in case of a rout. PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon last Wednesday said the local bourse operator is planning to mandate companies going public to have such funds.



For Limlingan, requiring stability fund would protect retail investors from big losses. "Priority should be given to safeguarding the interest of the investing public. In that regard, it does help then it would be a good plan," he said.



"Perhaps more studies as to how much should be allotted," he added.



But Tan said she is "not sure if it is a good idea to make the stability fund mandatory."



"It might make it more expensive for companies to list, discouraging them to list," she said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IPO
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      SOLAR PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Back in business
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It looks like countries can’t wait to be back in business, ready or not… with or without Omicron.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The e-sabong republic
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Strangers and friends alike are now hooked on e-sabong, the online version of that age-old national obsession bequeathed to us by the Spaniards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CX takes center stage in call center outsourcing in Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CX takes center stage in call center outsourcing in Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Contact centers in the Philippines have become a key differentiator for companies that want to stand out from their competitors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT touts Philippines as ideal hyperscaler destination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT touts Philippines as ideal hyperscaler destination


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc. touted the Philippines as an ideal investment destination for global...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More Pinoys saving money for retirement – BSP
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Placements under a voluntary retirement savings program jumped by 62 percent to P237 million as of end-September from a year ago as more Filipinos are opting to save more, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumers wary but businesses turn optimistic in Q4 &mdash; BSP poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumers wary but businesses turn optimistic in Q4 — BSP poll


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Consumers turned pessimistic while businesses were bullish on their prospects going in the final quarter of the year, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic throws more Filipinos into poverty in first half &mdash; PSA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic throws more Filipinos into poverty in first half — PSA


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
More Filipinos became poor in the first half of the year, as the pandemic wiped out gains of the Duterte administration in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets slip after rally as traders consider higher rates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets slip after rally as traders consider higher rates


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
OANDA's Craig Erlam said a gauge of possible rate hikes "was towards the hawkish end of expectations, something investors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija IPO is today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija IPO is today


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nervous IPO holders with paper hands might panic at the sight of red, and opportunistic traders hoping for a rip might jump...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MREIT buys four office towers from its parent for P9.1 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MREIT buys four office towers from its parent for P9.1 billion


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new towers will bring MREIT’s portfolio up to 280,131 sqm of GLA and will enter the portfolio with 99% occupancy....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with