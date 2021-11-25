Honda rolls out new Civic

MANILA, Philippines — Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) plans to launch three new vehicle models next year following the rollout of the new Civic on Tuesday.

During a virtual briefing, HCPI president Masahiko Nakamura said for next year, the automotive firm would add a new dealer and introduce three Honda models to better serve customers.

He said the company expects next year to be better in terms of sales, citing provisional safeguard duties imposed earlier this year on vehicle imports which affected sales performance.

The government has since dismissed the petition for safeguard duties.

“From now on, we expect market to recover so next year is much better than this year,” Nakamura said.

When asked if there are plans to bring hybrid or electric vehicles, HCPI spokesman Louie Soriano said the company would launch vehicles in line with the global vision of having a carbon and pollution-free society in the near future.

For the newly launched 11th generation Civic, he said the goal is to sell around 170 to 200 units per month.

HCPI is targeting professionals in the 30 to 45-year-old age group for the new Civic.

Nakamura said the Civic is a competitive entry to the compact sedan segment as it has advanced and safety features such as the Honda Sensing, which provides assistance to drivers to avoid collision.

The Civic is available in the following variants: S Turbo CVT Honda Sensing priced at P1.29 million, V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing at P1.498 million and RS Turbo CVT Honda Sensing at P1.69 million.

Customers can choose from the following colors: morning mist blue metallic, meteoroid grey metallic, ignite red metallic, platinum white pearl and lunar silver metallic.