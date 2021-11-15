
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Monde Nissin extends winning streak in Q3, but pandemic pressures persist
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 4:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
nissin
This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015. Philippine firms are on an unprecedented global shopping spree, spending billions on everything from vineyards to food manufacturers and casinos, reflecting the nation's recent economic rise. Monde Nissin is owned by Betty Ang, who started her company 30 years ago and is now the nation's 19th richest person with a net worth of 900 million USD, according to Forbes. 
AFP PHOTO  /  Jay DIRECTO
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Monde Nissin Corp. sustained its winning streak in the third quarter, as its giant food business kept a steady beat despite pandemic troubles.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, Monde Nissin reported that net income inched up 1.2% year-on-year to P2.8 billion in the July-September period. But excluding extraordinary financial events, core net income went up 8.7% on-year to a bigger P2.9 billion, thanks to savings from a new law that reduced corporate income tax.



Overall, the maker of household staples such as Lucky Me! Instant Noodles and Nissin Wafers managed to keep its balance sheet healthy despite the pandemic’s sting. In the first nine months, net income amounted to P2.3 billion, albeit down 72.4% compared with a year ago after the company paid an old liability and some expenses related to its mammoth maiden share sale last June.



Consolidated revenues recorded “its strongest growth for the year” in the third quarter at an annualized rate of 4.1%, Monde Nissin reported, bringing the cumulative topline growth at 2.2% year-on-year.



Meanwhile, net sales in the September-July period amounted to P17.7 billion, up 4.1% on an annual basis. This yielded a nine-month figure of P51.4 billion, higher by 2.2% compared with the same period last year.



But Monde Nissin said there are pandemic-induced headwinds that are already weighing on its business. Financial results showed sales of Quorn, the company’s plant meat product lines, inched down 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter owing to challenging conditions in the United Kingdom “in particular unprecedented labor shortages in all areas of retail and distribution.”



“With costs increasing globally for power, transportation, commodities, and labor, we are continuing to navigate a balance between fair treatment to our consumers and maintaining our margins,” Henry Soesanto, company chief executive, said.



“Considering these developments, we are adjusting our full year revenue growth guidance to low to mid-single digit and anticipate continuing margin pressures,” Soesanto added.



Shares in Monde Nissin finished trading on Monday up 2.48% to P17.38 apiece. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MONDE NISSIN CORP
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 P1 billion lotto jackpot game ready to launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P1 billion lotto jackpot game ready to launch


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The private proponent of the country’s first billion-peso lotto jackpot game said it is ready to start as soon as government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Energy insecurity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
May you live in interesting times is supposedly an ancient Chinese curse. But for us, after two years of the pandemic and five and a half years of Duterte, we will welcome boring times.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Climbing a wall of worry
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 November 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last Monday, Nov. 8, the four major US indices all closed at fresh record highs, with the S&P at 4,702, the Dow at 36,432, the Nasdaq at 15,982, and the Russell 2000 at 2,443.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Kindness, care and appreciation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A marketing team worked for three weeks preparing a one-year strategic plan for the chief marketing officer.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Air21 makes biggest delivery ever: Its 60%
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tycoon Fernando “FZA” Zobel de Ayala must be one busy man these days. I sometimes wonder if he still has time to go on long rides on his big bike.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF: Rich families will mostly benefit from fuel excise tax suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF: Rich families will mostly benefit from fuel excise tax suspension


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The proposal will mostly benefit rich households while leaving poor families with small gains, the DOF said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GT Capital reports strong 9-month earnings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GT Capital reports strong 9-month earnings


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Conglomerate GT Capital saw its earnings nearly tripled in the past three quarters.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solar Philippines plans P2.7-B IPO in December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solar Philippines plans P2.7-B IPO in December


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anyway, my first take is that I’m happy to see an interesting new IPO like this hit the market.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Brown Company preferred shares offer period starts today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Brown Company preferred shares offer period starts today


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
All investments come with risk, though, so please consider any long-term investment carefully.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy approves name change, measures to lift foreign equity cap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy approves name change, measures to lift foreign equity cap


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Removing the 40% cap on foreign investment from ACEN’s stock will open up a much larger potential market for ACEN ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with