PLDT: 5G rollout to fuel demand for data centers

PLDT Enterprise corporate relationship management advisor Victor Aliwalas said the PLDT Group has been fortifying the country’s global connectivity infrastructure to make it as the next preferred geographic destination in Asia-Pacific for global technology giants.

MANILA, Philippines — The enterprise arm of telco giant PLDT Inc. expects the rollout of 5G networks to fuel the demand for data centers in the Philippines, bolstering the country’s bid to be the next digital hub in Asia-Pacific.

He said 5G will deliver denser and faster streams of data, making data centers the core of enabling 5G applications in the future.

Aliwalas said PLDT is continuously improving its wireless services and now has over 5,000 5G sites to provide the best internet experience to customers.

PLDT also owns a network of 10 globally certified VITRO data centers which are strategically located across the country with 17,300 square meters of rack space.

“In terms of hyperscalers digital infrastructure, PLDT is the country’s leading fully integrated telco and ICT provider. We are maintaining this accolade by continuous investments and capex spend going back into our infrastructure. We are spending anywhere from P88 billion to P92 billion this 2021,” Aliwalas said.

Aliwalas said PLDT’s dominance in the fixed and mobile connectivity services is likewise supported by its subsea cable investments.

PLDT’s current international cable network is comprised of 14 global subsea cable systems, with additional subsea cables expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

PLDT also has three existing cable landing stations across the Philippines situated in Batangas, La Union, and Daet, with two more expected to be built in Baler and Davao over the next few months.