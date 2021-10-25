
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Gov't to spend P1-B in cash aid for PUV drivers amid high oil prices
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 3:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gov't to spend P1-B in cash aid for PUV drivers amid high oil prices
This photo taken on May 11, 2020 shows a driver installing seat dividers in his passenger jeepney to comply with government-imposed social distancing rules against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila. 
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government will spend P1 billion to provide fuel subsidy to Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) drivers reeling from rallying oil prices that, if left unchecked, could stoke inflation and hurt a fragile economic recovery.



The money will be released to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), which will grant cash aid to around 178,000 PUV drivers for the remaining months of the year, the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) said in a statement on Monday.



The aid will be distributed to qualified PUV drivers through “Pantawid Pasada Cards” that were used during a fuel subsidy program back in 2018 to cushion the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which imposed excise taxes on petroleum products. The DBCC said the money for the subsidies will come from “unprogrammed appropriations”, or items in the 2021 national budget that can only be tapped if the state has extra revenues.



The move came at a time transport groups are proposing fare hikes to help them weather the impact of stubbornly high oil prices. Last week, prices of gasoline went up by P1.80 per liter while diesel and kerosene got more expensive by P1.50/liter and P1.30/liter, respectively, as soaring demand and tight supply continue to push up global oil prices.



Pasang Masda and other transport groups earlier this month called for a P3 increase in public transport fares. But the Department of Transportation rejected the appeal, saying a fare hike at this time could hurt commuters. As it is, the Philippines is grappling with elevated inflation that stood at 4.8% in September, which breached the central bank’s 2-4% target.



For Pagkakaisa ng Manggagawa sa Transportasyon (PMT), a transport group, the size of upcoming cash aid might not be enough help, while a fare hike will only burden consumers, including families of PUV drivers and operators.



Instead, PMT said the state must impose “price controls” to tackle the recurring problem of oil price hikes. The group added that the government should also start “the process of reversing” the Ramos-era Oil Deregulation Law.



“A fare hike will unduly burden the already suffering commuters. While it is a knee-jerk sectoral demand, the effects of such will also hit the families of drivers. It will not compensate (not even belatedly) for lost or reduced incomes especially because it will take time to be approved at the LTFRB,” PMT convenor Dante Lagman in a text message.



Such a strategy is already being pursued by the government though. Last week, the Department of Energy said it asked Congress to amend the Ramos-era Oil Deregulation Law to allow the unbundling of costs of retail petroleum products. The plan is seen as a long-term fix to the problem but it would have to go through a tedious and lengthy legislative process.



For now, the DOE said fuel subsidies and discounts could immediately address the problem.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JEEPNEY DRIVERS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Revenge shopping
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
All pandemics end eventually. The Economist observed in a recent newsletter that “COVID-19 has started down that path and will gradually become endemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who wants Dennis Uy out of Malampaya?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When Davao-based businessman and Duterte pal Dennis Uy gets into a deal, some just can’t help but raise eyebrows, for reasons real and imagined.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OFWs urged to venture into agribusiness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFWs urged to venture into agribusiness


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Agriculture has launched a program aimed at encouraging returning overseas Filipino workers, particularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Team Transitory
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 October 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Inflation has moved higher across many countries amid a global reopening, supply bottlenecks, a worldwide energy crunch, higher oil prices, and surging commodity prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Synergy Grid FOO priced at P12/share
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Synergy Grid & Development Philippines Inc., the listed holding company of Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr., has priced its follow-on offering at P12 per share, the low end of its price guidance.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 9-month budget deficit hits P1.1-T despite underspending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9-month budget deficit hits P1.1-T despite underspending


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration continued to underspend in the first nine months as the government tries to temper its ballooning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO shares defy downturn as profits return to pre-crisis level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO shares defy downturn as profits return to pre-crisis level


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
BDO Unibank Inc.’s nine-month earnings are now back to pre-pandemic level, thanks to higher non-interest income and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest REIT Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders&rsquo; Meeting
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest REIT Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of FILINVEST REIT CORP. will be conducted virtually on  November 18, 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Economists see spike in inflation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economists see spike in inflation


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists of private banks hiked their inflation forecast to 4.3 percent from the original target of 4.1 percent, higher...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines to lead ASEAN growth in 2022&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines to lead ASEAN growth in 2022’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic recovery for Southeast Asia is expected to be more pronounced next year, as the region learns to live with COVID,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with