
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Only licensed banks can use digital banking brand
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Only banks with approved digital banking licenses   can advertise and market themselves under the new banking classification, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.



BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said that based on Circular 1105,   only a bank that is granted the license to operate as a digital bank may represent itself to the public as such in connection with its business name.



“In this respect, a bank should represent itself consistent with its bank classification and the products and/or services that it is authorized to offer,” Fonacier said.



The regulator said that certain banks belonging to other categories use the phrase “digital bank” in their marketing channels even if these banks do not fall under the definition of a digital bank pursuant to the   guidelines issued by the BSP.



Fonacier said a digital bank refers to a bank offering financial products and services that are processed end-to-end through a digital platform and electronic channels with no physical branch/sub-branch or branch-lite unit.



According to the BSP, a bank belonging to other categories such as universal, commercial, Islamic, thrift, rural or cooperative, as well as a bank with a digital-centric business model, may offer financial products and services that are within its powers and scope of authorities, through a digital platform and electronic channels.



“In such cases, the bank may market itself as a bank offering digital banking products or services or other equivalent terms,” Fonacier said.



She reiterated that these institutions should secure the required license on electronic payment and financial services for the said digital banking products or services.



The BSP has granted digital banking licenses to Overseas Filipino (OF) Bank of state-run Land Bank of the Philippines, Tonik Digital Bank, UNObank, Union Digital Bank of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, GOtyme – a joint venture between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital bank Tyme, and Maya Bank of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations and PayMaya Philippines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BSP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 On parrots and leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man entered a pet shop, wanting to buy a parrot. The shop owner pointed out three identical parrots on a perch and said, “The parrot to the left costs $500.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP chief cites advantages of open finance framework
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP chief cites advantages of open finance framework


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The implementation of an open finance framework may lead to the introduction of more customer-centric financial products in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The country’s sources of hope
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A bigger share in national taxes should go to local governments, said the Supreme Court in the now-famous Mandanas ruling, which would take effect in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Changing the way we do things
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In its Mobility Report released last June, information and communication technology provider Ericsson estimates close to 580 million 5G subscriptions around the world by the end of 2021 and sees 5G subscription uptake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LRMC gets safety seal for LRT-1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRMC gets safety seal for LRT-1


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Light Rail Manila Corp., the private operator of LRT-1, has received the safety seal for its train stations and depot from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP not keen on rate hike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP not keen on rate hike


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Raising interest too soon due to increasing inflation pressures is seen to do more harm than good, according to Bangko Sentral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Economic momentum to return in Q4&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Economic momentum to return in Q4’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to pick up its economic momentum in the last quarter of the year as restrictions are eased, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Red to green
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After being in the red through most of the year, the Philippine stock market finally turned green.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loosened curbs a plus for PSEi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loosened curbs a plus for PSEi


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market is likely to benefit from easing quarantine restrictions and poll-related developments in the coming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Keepers, Synergy Grid, AllDay Marts to start share sale in coming weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Keepers, Synergy Grid, AllDay Marts to start share sale in coming weeks


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Three companies are expected to start their share sales in the coming weeks, which will raise as much as P29.9 billion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with