Changing the way we do things

In its Mobility Report released last June, information and communication technology provider Ericsson estimates close to 580 million 5G subscriptions around the world by the end of 2021 and sees 5G subscription uptake to be faster than that of 4G.

In telecommunications, 5G refers to the fifth generation technology standard for mobile networks and is the new global wireless standard. 5G is meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, superior reliability, compared to its predecessor, 4G LTE.

In an article posted in qualcomm.com, 5G is driving global growth, with a potential of $31.1 trillion of global economic activity, 22.8 million new jobs created, $265 billion global 5G capital expenditure and research and development annually over the next 15 years. It added that 5G’s full economic effect will likely be realized around the globe by 2035 as it supports a wide range of industries.

Through a landmark 5G Economy study, Qualcomm noted that 5G’s impact is much greater than previous network generations (starting with 1G), with the development requirements of the new 5G network expanding beyond traditional mobile networking players to industries such as the automotive industry.

The study revealed that the 5G value chain, which includes OEMs, operators, content creators, app developers, and consumers could alone support up to 22.8 million jobs. Yet, there are many emerging and new applications that will still be defined in the future, it added.

The same study noted that the average consumer is expected to use close to 11GB of data per month on their smartphone in 2022. This, it said, is driven by explosive growth in video traffic as mobile is increasingly becoming the source of media and entertainment, as well as the massive growth in always-connected cloud computing and experiences.

In the Philippines, Smart Communications expects to deliver a triple-digit increase in 5G users in the next few years as it continues to lead in the 5G space by providing the fastest 5G speeds and the widest 5G network coverage in the Philippines.

This outlook is based on the rapid growth of Smart 5G users, which have now reached around 800,000 or a 200 percent increase from December 2020. Smart has also delivered a three-fold increase in 5G data traffic in the first and second quarter of 2021.

This contributed to Smart’s 39.5 million mobile data users as of end-June, the highest in the country, resulting in a double-digit increase in mobile data revenues in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

According to PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Al Panlilio, when it comes to 5G, speed and coverage are the most important considerations. This, he said, is the reason why since they pioneered the Philippines’ first 5G commercial service last year, their focus has been to lead in both 5G speeds and 5G coverage so as to empower Filipinos with world-class customer experience.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, has recognized Smart as the fastest and most reliable 5G mobile network in the Philippines for the first and second quarter of 2021, with median download and upload speeds that are twice faster than its closest rival.

To date, Smart has also deployed over 4,400 5G sites in more than 4,000 locations – the widest 5G network coverage in the country.

Early this month, Smart also put the Philippines on the 5G world map as it fired up the first batch of its commercial 5G standalone sites in Makati, one of the first 5G SA networks in the world.

5G SA technology paves the way for new industrial applications as it provides super-fast response times and faster access to higher data rates that are critical in advancing Internet of Things (Iot) solutions for businesses, healthcare, and smart cities.

Panlilio emphasized that by having both the fastest and widest 5G network in the country today, Smart is in the best position to drive 5G adoption among Filipinos so that they can experience its game-changing benefits when it comes to productivity, business, and entertainment.

Asia CEO awardees

Gil Chua, group chairman and CEO of DDB Group, made it to the Circle of Excellence in the Smart Global Filipino Executive of the Year category at the recently concluded Asia CEO Awards 2021.

Among the other business leaders who were included for such honor were Bounty Agro president Ronald Mascarinas, Filinvest Development Corp. president Lourdes Josephine Gotianun Yap, Learn Group CEO Valerie Badilla, Airspeed Group chairperson and president Rosemarie Rafaelm and Prulife UK president Antonio de Rosas. MDI Novare Technologies chairman Myla Villanueva was named grand winner of the category.

It has been a great year for DDB Group, one the country’s leading integrated marketing communications group.

Just recently, it won the People’s Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Companies of the 2021 International Business Awards (IBA), described as the world’s only international, all-encompassing business awards program. DDB Group bested companies from 65 countries in winning the prestigious award.

After having won a Gold Stevie each for Company of the Year in the advertising, marketing, and public relations midsize category, and Most Exemplary Employer in the COVID-19 Response category, DDB Group Philippines became eligible to be included in the People’s Choice public voting, along with all Stevie Award winners in the company/organization categories in this year’s IBA Awards, according to adobomagazine.com.

Meanwhile, Allianz Ride Safe, a bike safety and education campaign of insurance company Allianz PNB Life, was recognized as one of the country’s best corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives at the Asia CEO Awards.

Allianz clinched a finalist spot in the category and entry to the Circle of Excellence with its Ride Safe campaign. The grand prize was awarded to Magsaysay Shipping & Logistics for its wide-scale pandemic relief efforts.

The top CSR award was opened to corporate and non-corporate organizations committed to promoting environmental protection and awareness, livelihood programs, and youth development projects over the past year.

Allianz Life president and CEO Alexander Grenz, in acknowledging the company’s Center of Excellence recognition, said it is an honor for Allianz to be recognized by such a distinguished award-giving body and that together with all the nominees, they will continue to help more Filipinos during the pandemic.

Allianz launched Ride Safe in 2020 to help address Metro Manila’s transportation problems worsened by strict health protocols and lockdowns, thus catering to the Metro’s growing number of cyclists.

Its landmark initiatives so far include the country’s first solar-powered bike pit stop in San Juan and themed bike racks and art installations in three of Manila’s main parks.

Grenz pointed out that providing safer and alternative transportation is one of the best ways Allianz PNB Life can ensure healthier cities and people.

Allianz is now in talks with more local officials to bring Ride Safe to other parts of the country.

