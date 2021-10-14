
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Last quarter to save the economy!
                        

                           
GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! - Joey Concepcion - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Last August, at the height of the Delta surge and with the recommendation of the OCTA group, we pushed for a stricter two-week lockdown. It was quite a sacrifice from the private sector and an unpopular suggestion. But the hope was that the lockdown would slow the spread and allow us to reopen in the last quarter.



Based on OCTA’s prediction, there would be a surge of cases and if we push for the lockdown, we would see positive effects at the start of the fourth quarter. This is what the private sector is looking forward to. Right now, we can validate that the suggestions of OCTA, who are composed of smart experts, were right and it was the better choice at that time.



We are now seeing fewer cases – less than 9,000 a day nationwide in the past two days, and less than 2000 in NCR, – a downward trend overall. Malaysia and Thailand are also experiencing the same deceleration. The only difference is that they have opened their economy, but we are still at very limited capacities.



Our friends from OCTA are also confident that, given the increased vaccinations, another surge in cases is unlikely. I am told that the lines at the hospitals are getting shorter and that there are fewer severe cases. While ICUs are still full, projections say that the beds will slowly free up.



Currently we are at alert level 4 and it was extended until end of the week. Businesses were given additional capacity to operate under the revised guidelines, but I feel it is not enough. As cases go down, we need to seize the opportunity to bounce back. We should be at alert level 2 or if the government is hesitant, we can work with alert level 3, with 50 percent capacity. Being allowed at least half capacity will help restaurants and salons cover amortization and salaries. Of course, high-risk indoor capacity will only be allowed for the fully vaccinated.



In my interviews with different news channels, I said that the fourth quarter is critical because this is when consumer spending is high. If we don’t allow more capacity soon and businesses begin 2022 without enough income, it will be harder for them to survive. A lower alert level will allow other business establishments to operate. The cinemas and spas, especially, are losing a lot of money. They are committed to keeping their establishments safe for customers, and I believe that they should at least be given a chance, too.



I also mentioned in my interviews that cinemas are used as vaccination and voter’s registration sites anyway, which means that even the LGUs consider them safe. In other countries in Asia, cinemas are open. I think we need to learn from other countries; otherwise, we will be left behind.



This is especially crucial for cinemas as the Metro Manila Film Festival is fast approaching. Not only is it a venue to promote Filipino films, it also benefits many other businesses and livelihoods, such as the mall-based shops who can earn some income from the increased traffic.



We have to trust the data; we have to believe that the infections are decreasing. Experts are saying it, the global data is showing the drop. We need to push down the alert levels, not later, but now. We need to open up more and increase mobility for the fully vaccinated.



In my last column, I mentioned my last meeting with the President, during which I suggested the granular lockdown approach. I am delighted that we are now using this guideline, specifically in the National Capital Region (NCR). The alert levels system is easier to understand and remember, but I think it can be improved by simplifying the criteria used for determining which alert level to implement. In this way, communities and the business sector will be better equipped to plan and prepare.



Last week, together with OCTA Research, we met with Dr. Alethea de Guzman of the Department of Health to discuss a transparent and more scientific way of identifying alert levels in NCR. We proposed that certain aspects – namely, the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital and ICU utilization rates, and vaccination rates – should be included in the criteria. Dr. De Guzman, who has been helpful to Go Negosyo – attending our townhalls and explaining the current COVID situation to the private sector, committed to look into our suggestions in the next two weeks and present the idea to the IATF for possible adoption.



After hearing one too many deaths among my friends’ families, every bit of good news and every win goes a long way in countering the negative effects of the pandemic. There is plenty of good news these days.



The NCR is nearing 80 percent vaccination. Last Friday, I was at the airport to receive another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines. Majority of the vaccines will go to LGUs and will help our push for more mobility for the fully vaccinated.



On that same day, we learned that after weeks of meetings and presentations, the IATF decided to shorten the quarantine period for international arrivals. As long as they are fully vaccinated, arriving passengers need to quarantine in a hotel for only five days now. This will cut their hotel expenses in half, and the savings will go a long way for our balikbayans. I know that a lot of OFWs will be encouraged to fly home soon.



This would not have been possible without data. Using flight and passenger information, Philippine Airlines was able to show that infections are less likely with arriving passengers.



Data is also showing that we are headed in the right direction. The data will guide us, and there are statistical tools that will help us see and head off a possible surge. What we cannot do is waste an opportunity. We know enough to approach the situation with caution and vigilance. We know more about how to live with COVID-19 today than we did last year. We may never eliminate the virus in the country, but we can rely on the protection that vaccine provides.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ECONOMY
                                                      LOCKDOWN
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We are all Filipino
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
My Facebook wall turned pink last week as VP Leni announced she is running for president. It had been pink ever since. That shouldn’t make me think the country has gone pink as well.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Southern Leyte lawmaker Roger Mercado named new DPWH secretary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Southern Leyte lawmaker Roger Mercado named new DPWH secretary


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mercado, who represents the area's lone district, was sworn in to the post earlier today by Executive Secretary Salvador...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts cuts IPO price by 25%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts cuts IPO price by 25%


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Villar-owned supermarket chain AllDay Marts Inc. slashed the offer price for its maiden share sale. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt payment reduced Philippines' dollar reserves in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt payment reduced Philippines' dollar reserves in September


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's dollar reserves inched down in September after the government paid its foreign obligations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The candidates for the next Philippine president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 October 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
According to Comelec watchers, 97 persons filed their candidacy for the presidency of the Philippines for the 2022 elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sustainable recovery possible upon full economic reopening
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Businesses will only be able to sustainably recover if the economy is fully opened and restrictions are lifted, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Debt payments, lower gold price bring down forex reserves
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s foreign exchange buffer declined marginally to $107.16 billion in September from $107.98 billion in August as the national government settled more maturing foreign obligations and the value of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP rolls out new payment facility
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has rolled out a new payment facility in line with efforts to achieve a cash-lite economy by shifting half of the total retail transactions in the country to digital channels over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts pegs IPO price at P0.60/share
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts pegs IPO price at P0.60/share


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Villar-owned AllDay Marts Inc., operator of AllDay Supermarkets, has set the final price for its upcoming initial public offering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DHL, DTI partner to support MSMEs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
International express service provider DHL Express is teaming up with the Department of Trade and Industry to support the growth of the micro, small and medium enterprise sector and encourage more international business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with