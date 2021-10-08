
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Meralco hikes power rate anew in October
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 2:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Meralco hikes power rate anew in October
Workers from the Manila Electric Company installed a electric meter on top of the electric post along Commonwealth avenue in Quezon City (August 9, 2021)
STAR / Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Manila Electric Co. would see higher power bills for the seventh straight month in October due to bigger transmission costs.



In a statement on Friday, the largest power distributor in the country said the overall rate for a typical household “slightly” inched up by P0.0283 per kWh. The adjustment means a residential customer consuming 200 kWh would see an increase of around P6 in the total bill.



Explaining the higher rate, Meralco said it paid higher ancillary service charges to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the grid operator. In turn, transmission charge for residential customers increased by P0.0282 per kWh this month.



Offsetting the increase in transmission costs was the slightly lower generation charge this month, which went down by P0.0004 per kWh. According to Meralco, better supply conditions brought down prices in the spot market by P1.2061 per kWh.



At the same time, independent power producers charged P0.0527 per kWh less to Meralco, although the cost of using alternative liquid fuel during the Malampaya gas supply restriction in September was not yet included in the charges and will be billed in subsequent months.



Charges from power supply agreements, where Meralco typically gets most of the energy it needs, went up by P0.3156 per kWh due to higher fuel prices, which was worsened by a weak peso.



Apart from lower generation charges, Meralco said the higher transmission costs in October were also tempered by an ongoing refund by the company amounting to P13.9 billion that began in March and will be given in 24 months.



Amid the increase, the power distributor said disconnection activities remain on hold in areas under stricter community quarantine measures. Specifically, Meralco won’t cut unpaid power lines in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City in Quezon, which will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until October 15.



Likewise, services won't be cut for Meralco customers with overdue bills and are living in areas under granular lockdowns in Metro Manila also until October 15.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY (MERALCO)
                                                      MERALCO
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sarazuela begins?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sara Duterte’s commercial aired in a popular noontime show the day after her father withdrew from the vice presidential contest. To many people, it looks like the Duterte family sarazuela has unfolded.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lucio Tan cuts ties with son-in-law
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan has issued a public advisory, saying that his son-in-law Joseph Chua is not authorized to represent the Tan Group of companies and the family itself.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks fall as investors take profits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks fall as investors take profits


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investors quickly took profits from the stock market’s recent three-day runup, sending the main index back to the 6,900...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The golden age
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In a little over 10 verses, in his poem Works and Days, the ancient Greek poet and philosopher Hesiod introduced to the world the concept of the golden age a time when mortals, created by the Olympian gods, lived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Smart asks Globe to resolve MNP issues
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. has asked rival Globe Telecom Inc. to fix mobile number portability issues affecting Globe customers who want to port in or transfer to Smart.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC clears 4 public offerings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC clears 4 public offerings


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission cleared four public offerings on Thursday, allowing these companies to continue raising...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL and MAC confirm Joseph Chua is out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL and MAC confirm Joseph Chua is out


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In my experience, it’s never a good sign for profitability when the percentage of family members in directorships or...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart begins MBOX &ldquo;smart locker&rdquo; rollout with installation in DoubleDragon Plaza
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart begins MBOX “smart locker” rollout with installation in DoubleDragon Plaza


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
MM’s goal is to install these MBOX Community Hubs in provincial town centers, presumably in and around other Injap Sia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Mart to target growing middle class with a &ldquo;preference for premium&rdquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Mart to target growing middle class with a “preference for premium”


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
ALLDY noted this shift toward premium products and experiences during its market research trips in Metro Manila and in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF sees trade recovery ahead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF sees trade recovery ahead


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
As economic activities crawl back to full capacity, the trade sector is expected to sustain its recovery for the rest of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with