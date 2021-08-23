




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Duterte's last budget finally reaches Congress
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 12:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte's last budget finally reaches Congress
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on May 4, 2020. 
President photo / Toto Lozano
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration’s final full-year budget has entered the legislative mill.



The Department of Budget and Management on Monday submitted to Congress the record P5.024-trillion outlay for 2022, which is equivalent to 22.8% of gross domestic product and is higher by 11.5% than this year’s national budget.





The submission kicked off legislative discussions and scrutiny on the proposed outlay that would keep the government, but more importantly President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor, funded amid a costly and long battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



As it is, Monday’s submission still complies with the Constitution’s mandate requiring the DBM to send the budget proposal to Congress 30 days after the president’s State of the Nation Address. But it was already a departure from the DBM’s past practice of sending the proposed outlay on the day of the SONA or a few days after that to give lawmakers more time to deliberate on the budget bill. 



“It is the last full-year financial program crafted by my Administration — a crucial document because it is key to our success in the battle against COVID-19 in the coming year,” Duterte told lawmakers in his budget message.



Another pandemic budget



The social services sector will receive the biggest chunk of the budget with P1.9 trillion, 15.2% higher than the current outlay. Of that amount, P252.4 billion will go to the health sector.



Broken down, P45.4 billion will be used to purchase booster shots for 93.798 million fully-vaccinated Filipinos. Funds for this program will come from “unprogrammed appropriations”, meaning the budget for this purpose would only be activated when there are excess revenues.



The government also appropriated P17.0 billion to hire more health service professionals. At the same time, P819 million has been earmarked for the procurement of personal protective equipment for medical front-liners, while P5.1 million has been appropriated to buy 11 million GeneXpert cartridges used for COVID-19 testing.



The proposed budget also included investments in medical research and development. Under this segment, P983 million has been allotted for the establishment of the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines and P140.0 million for the conduct of biosurveillance and immune-biosurveillance of COVID-19 variants under the Philippine Genomic Information and Resource Hub. 



The Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the state health insurer, would receive P80 billion if the proposed budget for next year would be approved in its current form.



While the virus is being addressed, the Duterte administration hopes to continue economic recovery efforts to achieve their 7-9% GDP growth target for next year. About 29.3% of the proposed 2022 outlay, or P1.47 trillion, will go to economic services sector. Of that amount, P1.18 trillion will go to the Duterte administration’s flagship “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A whiff? More like a stench!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If Duterte still can’t smell the stench of corruption all around him, he needs to get a COVID test. Losing the sense of smell is one important symptom of infection.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Crude oil turns bearish
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Due to concerns of a slowing global growth and a stronger US dollar, crude oil registered its biggest weekly decline since November 2020.WTI crude price dropped 9.2 percent for the week, closing at $62.14 per b...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Corporates’ 2nd quarter numbers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A country club I used to frequent during the pre-pandemic life has turned into a ghost town, its life sapped to the last breath. It is now an empty building cordoned off with a yellow barricade tape that looked like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Robinsons Land’s REIT sets IPO price at P6.45 per share
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Gokongwei Group’s soon-to-list real estate investment trust RL Commercial REIT Inc. has set the final price of its initial public offering at P6.45 per share.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT, Nokia team up for IoT services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT, Nokia team up for IoT services


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and Nokia are set to make commercially available soon a first in the country solution that would help...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PH Resorts Group Holdings trying to raise funds quickly to fund casino development
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PH Resorts Group Holdings trying to raise funds quickly to fund casino development


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
If it doesn’t choose to use the funding for Emerald Bay, PHR can just elect to use the money for “general corporate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 RL Commercial REIT slashes IPO price by 12%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
RL Commercial REIT slashes IPO price by 12%


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Price is the only real slider that the Gokongweis can easily adjust at this point (number of shares and the underlying financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to use WALE when evaluating REITs?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How to use WALE when evaluating REITs?


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
WALE stands for “weighted average lease expiry”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 RCBC funds P55 billion green, social projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
RCBC funds P55 billion green, social projects


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has financed P55 billion worth of green and social projects as it continues to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Return to growth depends on tax reforms, lifting curbs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The economy will return to pre-pandemic activity only in 2025 at the earliest, unless the remaining tax reforms are legislated and lockdowns are lifted, the Department of Finance said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with