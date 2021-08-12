




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference. 
Facebook/BSP

                     

                        

                           
GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 6:58pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its historic-low policy rate, keeping monetary support to the economy amid the coronavirus onslaught.



At its meeting, the powerful Monetary Board left the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2%. Interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were likewise maintained at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.





It was a widely expected move after state statisticians reported two days ago that the economy collapsed again due to prolonged lockdowns. While the economy exited recession in the second quarter after growing 11.8% year-on-year mainly due to base effects, harsh lockdowns last April sent gross domestic product shrinking 1.3% quarter-on-quarter.



Governor Benjamin Diokno said inflation — while still elevated — is not much of a problem for the central bank for now. For this year, the central bank forecast consumer prices to average 4.1%, slightly above the state’s 2-4% annual target, before easing to 3.1% in 2022 and 2023. This, Diokno said, allowed the BSP to keep relaxed monetary policy settings “for as long as necessary” to help the flat-lining economy, which is under threat again after Metro Manila and some provinces went to harsh lockdowns this month to arrest the spread of highly contagious Delta variant.



“In particular, delays in the lifting of containment measures could further dampen prospects for global growth and domestic demand,” Diokno said.



“On balance, the Monetary Board is of the view that the expected path of inflation and downside risks to domestic economic growth warrant keeping monetary policy settings unchanged,” he added.



Rate cuts seek to entice consumers and businesses to borrow money since banks typically use the BSP’s benchmark rate as basis when charging interest for loans. But without a convincing fiscal response from the government to help Filipinos weather the coronavirus storm, the BSP’s easing moves have proven to be futile as banks stay risk-averse amid the rise of soured loans.



For Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, more rate cuts may be in store, especially once inflation eases.



“One of the main reasons the Bank hasn’t acted until now is elevated inflation,” Holmes said. “With inflation falling and the economic outlook becoming increasingly dire, we think that further easing is imminent. We have pencilled in a cut at the Bank’s next meeting in September.”



But there are analysts like Miguel Chanco, senior Asia economista at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who believe a surprise rate cut won’t be happening soon since inflation could possibly quicken this year.



“Such hardening of the inflation picture over the next 18 months further rules out the chances of a surprise rate cut,” Chanco said in a commentary.



“We maintain that a reacceleration in inflation in the remainder of this year is on the cards, as the country continues to import high and rising global food inflation, and as the lagged impact of the recovery in global oil prices filters through to utility and transport costs,” he added.



RELATED VIDEO:





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      INTEREST RATES
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NCR’s last lockdown?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In an interview with Karen Davila last Tuesday, I told her that the third lockdown imposed on the National Capital Region, our current pandemic epicenter, can be the last ECQ once we have vaccinated a majority of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI issues order dismissing safeguard measures on cars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI issues order dismissing safeguard measures on cars


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry has junked the petition for safeguard measures on vehicle imports and directed the return...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Local jab maker to start operations soon
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry expects at least one local COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer to be able to set up operations before June next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT sees more subscribers shifting to Smart once MNP becomes available
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects more subscribers will shift to its mobile network once the mobile number portability becomes available by Sept. 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The bloodbath continues for CEB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The bloodbath continues for CEB


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yikes. Like most of its international airline contemporaries, CEB lost (again) a very significant amount of money in Q2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee Foods' foray in Asia pays big
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee Foods' foray in Asia pays big


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Overall, JFC indicated that the following profitability metrics actually exceeded 2019 levels. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest REIT goes public today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest REIT goes public today


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Gotianun Family’s entrant into the PSE’s new REIT sector, FILRT [FILRT 7.00], will begin trading this morning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stock index ends at one-month high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stock index ends at one-month high


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks scaled a near one-month peak yesterday, bucking a downturn in Asia, as investors remain mostly encouraged by robust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JFC ups stake in Tim Ho Wan to 100%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JFC ups stake in Tim Ho Wan to 100%


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jollibee Foods Corp., the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, is acquiring the remaining 15 percent stake held by investors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with