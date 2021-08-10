




































































 




   







   















Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow
Train staff members in protective suits stand next to buses and passengers at a train station in Manila on July 7, 2020, after authorities suspended operation of one of the train lines after some of its staff tested positive of COVID -19 disease.
AFP/Miggy Hilario

                     

                        

                           
Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 10:11am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is finally out of recession in the second quarter, posting its best annual growth rate in 32 years, but the rebound was shallow and new lockdowns triggered by the fast-spreading Delta variant is threatening to reverse gains.



Gross domestic product — or the sum of all goods and services created in an economy — grew 11.8% year-on-year during the April-June period, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. The latest reading was a turnaround from revised 3.9% contraction in the first quarter, and the highest since 12% growth in the fourth quarter of 1988.



The second quarter reading marked the end of recession for pandemic-stricken Philippines following five consecutive quarters of contraction. But what economists call “base effects” was mostly responsible for the headline-grabbing figure: because the pandemic sank the economy to historic-lows last year, small gains from easing lockdowns would translate to stronger reading this year.



In fact, GDP contracted -1.3% quarter-on-quarter.



If anything, the rebound is purely mathematical rather than a reflection of a convincing recovery, making the Philippines’ economic comeback a fragile one. That said, Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, believes new lockdowns imposed in the capital region and nearby provinces this month to arrest a sudden flare-up of infections could derail the delicate recovery.



“The Philippines exited from recession in the second quarter after posting positive growth but with quarterly GDP turning negative we can expect the economy to revert to the recession by the third quarter as momentum slows further due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine due to Delta variant,” Mapa said.



 



This is a developing story.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

