Telehealth industry flourishing in Philippines...

MANILA, Philippines — Digital health platforms in the Philippines are expected to report a further surge in activity as the global telehealth market is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2025.

Through the PROI Worldwide healthcare communicators, industry experts and public relations companies are helping digital health platforms navigate and communicate complex health issues and technology solutions for the medical industry.

Telehealth adoption has improved by increasing visibility and positive publicity, building and maintaining the great reputation of the provider, introducing campaigns and responding to macro happenings that prompt public concern and a desire for change.

Karin Lohitnavy, founder and chief executive officer of the Midas PR Group, said there is a need to identify what customer reservations may stand in the way of patient uptake.

She said there is a “need to connect with those targets and demonstrate how the client’s business is able to support them in daily life, protecting their ongoing wellness and peace of mind, and not just being a number to call on when they’re ill.”

AIDE, a mobile app marketplace that connects patients with doctors, reported that daily home medical requests surged by 300 percent with an average 200 per day since the onset of the global health crisis.

On the other hand, telemedicine pioneer Medgate Philippines saw a 170 percent jump in the usage of their services, which led to a total patient base of 1.5 million.

Globe Telecom’s KonsultaMD, a 24/7 health hotline service manned by skilled and licensed Filipino doctors, also boasts of more than 1.5 million paying subscribers.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bain’s 2019 Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare survey disclosed that nearly 50 percent of patients said that they expect to use digital health tools in the next five years.

Furthermore, about 91 percent of consumers said they would use digital health services if the employers or insurance providers cover the costs.

Healthcare businesses are facing numerous challenges as they seek to provide customers with a high level of care while ensuring their operations stay profitable.