




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Hard or soft enough

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Google has long been considered the benchmark for HR policies and practices. Suppose you were to trace the development of open-work spaces, gourmet pantries, 20 percent off your regular time to do something completely different from your regular job, amusing games, and facilities for their employee’s enjoyment. You will have to admit that many of our current BPOs and call centers emulate this company’s initiatives, as I am sure many business organizations worldwide do.



The world admires Google’s creativity and initiatives to make working in the company a dream job for many young people. Good pay and great perks, no wonder this giant tech company attracts the best talents from all over the world. So famous is this company that a movie was made inside their campus. Although the last time I was there, some of my friends said they did not like the movie because it did not capture the essence of what their company truly stands for. The last time I was there I saw that famous “slide” that connects the ground floor to the next floor up was out of commission. To land a job at Google is many a young person’s dream. It still is today. And so, shelve this thought for a moment as I will connect this to the sentiments and expressions of my favorite business guru, Tom Peters, as he reflects in his latest book: “Excellence Now-Extreme Humanism.”



Peters referred to Project Oxygen. The research, dubbed “Project Oxygen,” was intended as a business strategy to train future business leaders to institute best performance practices and drive continuous improvement among Google’s management team. Google surveyed its employees about the qualities of good managers for more than a decade. Peters says, “Project Oxygen shocked everyone by concluding that, among the eight most important qualities of Google’s top employees, STEM expertise comes in dead last. The seven top characteristics of success at Google are all soft skills: being a good coach; communicating and listening well; possessing insights into others (including others different values and points of view); having empathy toward and being supportive of one’s colleagues; being a good critical thinker and problem solver; and being able to make connections across complex ideas.



Those traits sound more like what one gets as an English or Theater major than as a programmer.” Peters concluded.



And then, he talks about another research project conducted by Google named: “Project Aristotle.” And Peters says, “Its data analysis revealed, however, that the company’s most important and productive ideas come from B-teams comprised of employees that don’t always have to be the smartest people in the room.



Project Aristotle shows that the best teams at Google exhibit a range of soft skills: equality, generosity, curiosity toward the ideas of your teammates, empathy, and emotional intelligence. And topping the list: emotional safety. No bullying.”



This should be a clarion call to action for every leader. From Tom Peters comes this famous phrase: “Soft is Hard and Hard is Soft.” And evidently, the more technology becomes pervasive and ubiquitous, the more HR practitioners and leaders realize the importance of soft skills training they need to equip their people with. But here is the challenge, soft skills are harder to teach and train compared to hard skills. But there is no getting away from these hard facts and evidence staring business people in the face.



The 78-year-old Tom Peters is still as dynamic as he was when he was a young man. His book, co-written with Robert Waterman, “In Search for Excellence” propelled him to fame. Peters popularized the phrase “Personal Branding,” which is a concept that has been abused, misused, and misunderstood by many modern-day “motivational speakers” who do not have enough entrepreneurial nor corporate work experience. Peters also popularized the “Wowing” and “Delighting” the customer movement that became famous buzzwords for many years.



Tom Peters says that his new book “Excellence Now-Extreme Humanism” will be the last book he writes. I wish he will eventually change his mind. However, it is a must-read book for anyone serious about developing their leadership skills that matter. And one last personal note. If you still belong to the old school of “leaders” who believe that “soft skills” are all cheesy, mushy, and do not contribute to business growth and profitability, then I would highly recommend that you read the book and learn more about it. Perhaps you may have a change of mind. So, is this hard or soft enough for you?



 



 



(Francis Kong’s highly acclaimed Level Up Leadership Master Class online runs will be held from Aug. 25 to 27. Develop your leadership skills that translate into personal, career, and business growth. For inquiries and reservations, contact April at +63928-559-1798 or and for more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BPO
                                                      GOOGLE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Surging imports bring peso back to P50-per-dollar level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Surging imports bring peso back to P50-per-dollar level


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Surging demand for dollars amid a spike in imports sank the Philippine peso to its lowest level in more than a year on Friday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger of BPI, BPI Family Okd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger of BPI, BPI Family Okd


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands  has obtained the approval of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. to pursue its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peso moves past 50:$1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peso moves past 50:$1


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The peso yesterday pierced the 50 to $1 barrier, shedding 20.5 centavos to hit its weakest level in more than a year amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The entrepreneurial mind and method
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries are prepping for an economic recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart makes first roaming call via VoLTE
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart makes first roaming call via VoLTE


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. has made the country’s first roaming call via Voice over LTE a milestone achieved in partnership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Telehealth industry flourishing in Philippines...
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Digital health platforms in the Philippines are expected to report a further surge in activity as the global telehealth market is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2025.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ... as growing adoption seen to hasten SDG achievement
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Encouraging more Filipinos to take advantage of telemedicine or digital health services can help the Philippines achieve one of the Sustainable Development Goals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 27th NRCE to inspire retail makeover in the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
27th NRCE to inspire retail makeover in the new normal


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
This year’s virtual National Retail Conference and Expo organized by the Philippine Retailers Association will see the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Hard or soft enough
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Google has long been considered the benchmark for HR policies and practices. Suppose you were to trace the development of open-work spaces, gourmet pantries, 20 percent off your regular time to do something completely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Supporting the digital lifestyle
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There seems to be no end to what the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Inc. Group aims to achieve for its customers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with