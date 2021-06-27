




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Getting busier?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
You and I are staying home most of the time doing remote work, tutoring the kids, doing chores, and all other stuff. When we have escaped the daily torture of commute and traffic and have accumulated additional hours for ourselves, how come we feel busier than ever?



As I do training-needs-analysis with clients in preparation for the webinars I will be presenting for their employees or clients, I observed a familiar scenario happening with people. Almost every leader I talk to feel busier than ever. They have to take care of their people, they have to take care of their family, they have to help take care of business. But who would take care of them?



The pandemic has given us more time as the world shuts down. Still, it has left us reeling with the feeling of being overwhelmed, especially when we are constantly fed with news about the virus spiking, people dying, the economy deteriorating and hope seems to be floundering. Perhaps we need to ask why do we feel so busy, overwhelmed, and just tired?



Consider the following unprecedented adjustments we had to make since the lockdown began the first quarter of last year.



1. Immediate unemployment for many



For someone like me, accustomed to delivering more than 300 talks in a year for more than the last 12 years, suddenly received nothing but cancellations on all proposed engagements both here and abroad. That can be a blow to one’s sense of security and confidence. Now the shift is to webinars, and this has kept me busy.



2. We had to change methods quickly and urgently



We had to do remote work. The family stays with us as kids cannot go to school. Everybody is competing for the same bandwidth and space in the house. You are no longer just a career person or a professional, you are now a parent, a teacher, and you have to help out with house chores. But these sudden adjustments create chaos in between our lives that is beyond our control.



3. Facing uncertainty and the unknown



During pre-covid days, there was still an element of predictability to life and leadership. This “little amount of predictability” is all gone as chronic instability is the New Normal. This uneasy state pushes leaders into mental chaos asking endless questions to which there are no visible answers.



4. Continuous feed of negative news



We can’t seem to turn our brains off anymore. The news of the virus spiking, war escalating, people dying, and the mind continues working. When the mind continues to work, this means we are continuously working!



5. We miss people the most



Remember the coffee shop meetings we used to have? Remember those funny moments happening in the office pantry? The high-fives and the fist bumps and the group hugs? Those offsite conferences and conventions and training events held in 5-star hotels? They’re gone, and we miss them.



6. Messages come irrespectful of time



There was a time when we get messages only through email or perhaps through SMS. Now all kinds of platforms (more to come) bombard us with messages. Bosses request virtual meetings that add stress and fatigue to everyone. Worse, the more people you report to, the more meetings are required of you as you Zoom in and out and slowly transform into a modern-day “Zoombie.”



This is not the state we want to find ourselves in, but we get to be sucked into this pattern day in and day out. I have not even talked about unhealthy eating, lack of sunlight, exercise, sleep, and rest that adds to our feeling of being weak, stressed, and overwhelmed. And we all thought that we are mere “busy.” Busyness is a choice, and you can be as busy as you want it to be. Create a routine. This crisis will pass. We have to stay healthy and ride this through.



I choose to be optimistic and hopeful. I have been through many crises before and they all passed, but each one of them somehow changed me in specific ways. I want to get out of this crisis, not just being busy and overwhelmed but also better prepared and excited to explore and exploit new opportunities that will open up. Helen Keller says: “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” God is still in control, and in Him, I put my trust. And this is where and what I want to be busy with. I hope you do too.



 



 



(Francis Kong’s highly acclaimed Level Up Leadership Master Class Online runs this August 3 to 5. Develop your leadership skills that translate into personal, career, and business growth. For inquiries and reservations, contact April at +63928-559-1798 or and for more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TRAFFIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee brings Taiwan&rsquo;s Milkshop to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee brings Taiwan’s Milkshop to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is bringing Taiwan’s Milkshop bubble tea brand to the Philippines,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Snap out of COVID-19&rsquo;: Virtus Awards continued for resilient businesses in hospitality industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Snap out of COVID-19’: Virtus Awards continued for resilient businesses in hospitality industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the pandemic still significantly challenging the hospitality and tourism industry, several sales and marketing leaders in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot money reverses to net inflow in May as lockdowns ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot money reverses to net inflow in May as lockdowns ease


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines reversed three straight months of foreign portfolio investment outflows in May to post its biggest net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unconvincing revenue growth narrows budget deficit in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unconvincing revenue growth narrows budget deficit in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration’s budget deficit shrank in May on the back of a deceiving pick-up in revenues. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SC ends trademark confusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just recently, the Supreme Court put to an end the long-standing debate on whether the so-called holistic test can still be used by courts in determining whether or not trademark infringement has been committed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines seen last to adjust rates in ASEAN
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After leaving interest rates unchanged at all-time lows, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to be one of the last central banks in the ASEAN to adjust its interest rates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philexport raises concerns on VAT on indirect exports
                              


                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. has urged government to ensure that the implementation of the 12 percent VAT on indirect exports do not become another burden for exporters and micro, small and medium...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NPC pushes amendments to Data Privacy Act
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPC pushes amendments to Data Privacy Act


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Privacy Commission is pushing for amendments to strengthen the Data Privacy Act in light of the ongoing digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting busier?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
You and I are staying home most of the time doing remote work, tutoring the kids, doing chores, and all other stuff. When we have escaped the daily torture of commute and traffic and have accumulated additional hours...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is family business the most valuable family asset?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A perceptive investor is more likely to put money in a corporation whose founder still works there.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with