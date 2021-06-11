




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DA seeks competitive youth for â€˜Young Farmers Challengeâ€™ agribusiness grant
This January 2021 file photo shows youth farming in Siargao Island. 
Image by Beth Macdonald via Unsplash

                     

                        

                           
DA seeks competitive youth for ‘Young Farmers Challenge’ agribusiness grant

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 2:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture recently launched a program that seeks to provide financial grant assistance to youth interested in enterprises in the agri-fishery sector.



Called “Young Farmers Challenges: Kabataang Agribiz,” the agriculture department seeks to usher back the youth to agriculture, and engage them in activities and processes related to farming and fishing. It likewise aims to help them put up ventures in line with agricultural development and food production.





“The main objective of this initiative is to encourage and motivate the young Filipinos to go back into farming and so we want to ensure that we give them assistance every step of the way,” Kristine Evangelista, assistant secretary for Agribusiness and Marketing Assistant said.



Farm workers declining



In the Philippines, the DA said the majority of the youth are no longer interested in agriculture. The average age of farmers as of 2018 is 57 years old.



The number of farm workers has also declined at around 1.5% per year since 2007. Those employed in agriculture likewise declined to 9.8 million in 2020 from 11.84 million in 2015.



In view of this, the DA developed this program through the guidance of Agriculture Secretary William Dar with the support of Sen. Imee Marcos.



Dar is hoping that the Filipino youth’s innovation and aggressive drive will further make agriculture sustainable.



“The young people chose to leave rural areas to pursue more lucrative jobs on commercial centers. Upang masolusyunan ang problemang ito, gumawa ang DA ng program para sa kabataang Pilipino upang makapagsimula sila ng kanilang agribusiness sa production, value-adding, innovation, at iba pa (To resolve this problem, the DA created a program so that the Filipino youth can start their agribusiness),” Dar said.



Young farmers challenge 



The program is open to youth with proposed agri-business ventures that have a potential for profit. The micro-enterprise must be operated by an individual youth or as a joint venture between two or more youth.



Chosen young Filipinos will be awarded financial aid amounting to P74 million that could serve as start-up capital for their planned enterprises focused on crop and livestock production, fisheries, trading, processing, integrated farming, agricultural technology and similar endeavors.



The DA said all interested natural-born Filipino youth ages 18 to 30, who must be ready and willing to engage in agriculture and fishery business enterprise will be entertained.



It added that out-of-school youth applicants are also welcome to apply while groups and associations are also encouraged to join.



Here are other criteria for applicants:



    
	
  • Preferably with agriculture and fishery experience or related training (Formal or non-formal)
    • 
	
  • For groups, all members must pass the eligibility criteria (age)
    • 
	
  • Maximum of five members only
    • 




Meanwhile, those who are not allowed to join the financial grant assistance program are the following:



    
	
  • Employees of DA, Regional Field Offices, bureaus, attached agencies and corporations including their relatives up to the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity.
    • 
	
  • Previous recipients of assistance or awards in cash or in-kind amounting to P50,000 above from DA, Regional Field Offices, bureaus, attached agencies and corporations.
    • 




Qualified applicants must send their Business Model Canvas (BMC) with potential profit to the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) of the DA Central Office and to the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division in the regional offices.



To ensure that the applicants will comply with the requirements, AMAS and Agricultural Training Institute will hold simultaneous virtual orientation nationwide for the BMC preparation.



Interested applicants may submit the requirements until June 15, 2021.



Prizes



Meanwhile, here are the awards to be received by the chosen youth per stages of the financial grant competition:



    
	
  • Provincial –  P50,000 per enterprise (1,300 winners Nationwide)
    • 
	
  • Regional – P150,000 per enterprise (3 winners per Region)
    • 
	
  • National – P300,000 per enterprise (6 winners Nationwide)
    • 




The DA said it would consider the following evaluation criteria in choosing the winners:



    
	
  • Entrepreneur attitude
    • 
	
  • Innovativeness
    • 
	
  • Revenue stream of the business proposal
    • 
	
  • Value addition
    • 




The DA Secretariat will send a Notice of Award to provincial winners with information on where and when they can claim their prize and their corresponding responsibilities.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AGRIBUSINESS
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
                                                      WILLIAM DAR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Servant leader
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The big problem with our politics is the dominance of political dynasties. Political bigwigs have made a family business out of public office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine economy seen growing 15% in Q2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine economy seen growing 15% in Q2


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy is expected to register a substantial 15 percent growth in the second quarter, largely due to low base...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McDonald's BTS-meal frenzy sparks virus closures in Indonesia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McDonald's BTS-meal frenzy sparks virus closures in Indonesia


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
More than a dozen Indonesian McDonald's outlets were temporarily shuttered Wednesday over virus fears as the chain's new BTS meal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati Garden Club
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tucked behind the high wall separating EDSA from Urdaneta Village is a little-known oasis owned by Ayala Land, but maintained by the Makati Garden Club.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SMC Global raises $600 million from notes issuance
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. has raised $600 million from the issuance of senior perpetual capital securities in Singapore.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No takers yet for BSP&rsquo;s rediscount loan facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No takers yet for BSP’s rediscount loan facility


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five months into the year, banks have yet to tap the peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC supports easing of bank secrecy law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC supports easing of bank secrecy law


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission is throwing its support behind proposals to ease the bank secrecy law, noting this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Construction works down to P80 billion in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Construction works down to P80 billion in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Construction activities remain weak even as the domestic economy is slowly reopening, as building costs during the traditionally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks take a breather as investors on sidelines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks take a breather as investors on sidelines


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks failed to sustain the strong upward momentum in the past two days as investors stayed mostly on the sidelines to wait...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FLI banking on BPO sector’s resiliency
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filinvest Land Inc. is banking on the resiliency of the business process outsourcing sector, which is filling up the vacancies left by Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with