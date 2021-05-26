




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Debt raised from samurai bonds sale boosts Philippine dollar position in April
BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A surplus arises when more foreign funds entered the economy against those that left while a deficit means otherwise.
File Photo

                     

                        

                           
Debt raised from samurai bonds sale boosts Philippine dollar position in April

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 6:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Proceeds from the government’s recent sale of “samurai” bonds gave the Philippines its first dollar surplus for the year in April, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Wednesday.



What’s new



The country’s balance of payments (BOP) posted a $2.61 billion surplus in April, snapping three consecutive months of deficit.



Why this matters



BOP is a summary of a country's economic transactions with the rest of the world during a specific period. A surplus arises when more foreign funds entered the economy against those that left, while a deficit means the opposite happened.



For 9 of 12 months last year, BOP had stayed in a surplus after the pandemic forced the government to secure loans abroad which in turn, entered the country in foreign currencies. This happened while dollars spent to pay for external obligations dropped because of low imports. The Philippines' external position only reverted to a deficit in January.



For this year, the central bank expects the BOP to register a surplus of $6.2 billion, down from a record-high of $16 billion in 2020 for the good reason that economic activities used to drive dollar outflows are finally gaining pace from a crisis-induced slump.



What the BSP says



The BSP attributed last month’s BOP surplus to inflows from the government’s sale of Yen-denominated bonds in late March. The Duterte administration raised ¥55 billion during the offer, which was then deposited with the BSP.



Other figures



    
	
  • The BOP surplus in April was enough to trim the four-month deficit to $231 million. The latest year-to-date gap was partly due to the country’s merchandise trade deficit and net outflows of foreign portfolio investments, the central bank said.
    • 
	
  • The BOP position reflects an increase in the final gross international reserves (GIR) level to $107.71 billion as of end-April. This gives the economy enough buffer against external shocks and is enough to pay for 12.3 months’ worth of imports.
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayuda for cronies?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The claimed intention is laudable, as always. The House passed the so-called GUIDE bill that will supposedly help distressed micro, small, and medium enterprises recover from the pandemic’s effect.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 India’s COVID crisis
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
To understand the impact of the COVID crisis on any country’s problems as it faces the economic recovery phase from this pandemic, we highlight India’s case and its efforts to catch up in development...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Forging ahead blindly
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Does taking away the right to choose seem like a bad idea? In most instances yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Consumption to remain subdued
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Private consumption in the Philippines is expected to remain muted this year, among the lowest in Asia-Pacific, as new COVID-19 variants and slow vaccination continue to pose risks on spending.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian, European markets advance as inflation fears wane
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian, European markets advance as inflation fears wane


                              

                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Markets across Asia and Europe rose Wednesday as inflation worries ease, while vaccine and reopening optimism reinforce expectations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin raises P48.6-B after investors swarm its historic IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin raises P48.6-B after investors swarm its historic IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. successfully completed its record-breaking maiden share sale, raising P48.6 billion on the back...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden global tax proposal faces setback after Ireland objects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden global tax proposal faces setback after Ireland objects


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden's push to get major economies to agree on a 15 percent minimum tax rate for multinational corporations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco sales volume up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco sales volume up


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Electric Co. managed to grow its sales volume by three percent in the first four months of the year, showing signs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with