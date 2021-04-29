#VACCINEWATCHPH
meralco
Meralco linemen upgrade the electrical post and wiring along Fabella Road at Barangay Addition hills in Mandaluyong City on April 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will extend its “no disconnection” policy for customers falling behind on their bills amid the pandemic after the government announced that lockdown measures in Metro Manila and nearby areas would stay for now.

In a statement on Thursday, the country’s largest power distributor said it would not cut unpaid power lines until May 14 in the so-called “NCR Plus”, which would remain under the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until that date.

Specifically, Meralco’s decision would provide a reprieve to customers in the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as in provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan.

“Given the current situation and the extended modified extended community quarantine, we continue to take into consideration the challenges our customers are facing amid these difficult times,” Ferdinand Geluz, company chief commercial officer, said.

But the Pangilinan-led company reiterated it would continue meter readings in line with an order from the Energy Regulatory Commission. This is to prevent a repeat of last year’s “bill shock” that saw a legion of customers complaining about extraordinarily high bills after monthly charges piled up when meter readings were suspended due to lockdowns.

“Our continued operations will ensure that actual consumption for the month will be billed accordingly,” Geluz said.

“But rest assured there will be strict implementation of health protocols in order to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and our personnel,” he added.

Consumers, however, should expect higher bills in April, as warmer temperatures continue to push up power demand all while plant shutdowns reduce energy supply. The energy department earlier downplayed fears of power outages in the Luzon grid, saying that demand has yet to peak even as the dry season is already increasing consumption.

Shares in Meralco inched up 1.7% to P275.80 apiece on Thursday.

