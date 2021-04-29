DTI pitches for indoor dining, hair care services in MECQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is proposing to the government’s pandemic task force to partially allow indoor dining and hair care services in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Specifically, the agency wants up to 10% indoor dining capacity and a higher 50% for hair care services opened up to customers in areas where stricter lockdowns are in place in May, Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said on Thursday.

Currently, restaurants with alfresco dining services can operate at 50% capacity, while hair care services are barred from operating under MECQ.

The proposal is meant to restore lost jobs estimated at 1 million since March 27 when the government placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite under MECQ to arrest a spread of the virus variants. “Just with hair care services alone, 400,000 people can return to work,” she told state-run TV.

To make her case more acceptable, Castelo even suggested that haircuts and other personal care services be done outdoors for ventilation. How exactly will businesses adopt to this proposal remains unclear however, especially since most establishments in the Metro alone are located inside air-conditioned malls.

“Barbershops can set up in outdoor spaces, even salons. That’s where they can do haircuts. So long as they are in open space and there is ventilation,” Castelo said.

“And of course, so that we can also convince the IATF to allow them back,” she added.

On Wednesday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte extended MECQ in Greater Manila area until May 14, while placing Abra and Santiago City in Quirino province under the same quarantine level until the end of next month.

Metro Manila mayors have backed the extension of MECQ over NCR Plus, but recommended it to be more “flexible” by allowing more businesses to operate. — Xave Gregorio