#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
DTI pitches for indoor dining, hair care services in MECQ areas
A staff member of a restaurant attends to a customer through a plastic sheet used as a divider as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

DTI pitches for indoor dining, hair care services in MECQ areas

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is proposing to the government’s pandemic task force to partially allow indoor dining and hair care services in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Specifically, the agency wants up to 10% indoor dining capacity and a higher 50% for hair care services opened up to customers in areas where stricter lockdowns are in place in May, Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said on Thursday.

Currently, restaurants with alfresco dining services can operate at 50% capacity, while hair care services are barred from operating under MECQ.

The proposal is meant to restore lost jobs estimated at 1 million since March 27 when the government placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite under MECQ to arrest a spread of the virus variants. “Just with hair care services alone, 400,000 people can return to work,” she told state-run TV.

To make her case more acceptable, Castelo even suggested that haircuts and other personal care services be done outdoors for ventilation. How exactly will businesses adopt to this proposal remains unclear however, especially since most establishments in the Metro alone are located inside air-conditioned malls.

“Barbershops can set up in outdoor spaces, even salons. That’s where they can do haircuts. So long as they are in open space and there is ventilation,” Castelo said.

“And of course, so that we can also convince the IATF to allow them back,” she added.

On Wednesday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte extended MECQ in Greater Manila area until May 14, while placing Abra and Santiago City in Quirino province under the same quarantine level until the end of next month. 

Metro Manila mayors have backed the extension of MECQ over NCR Plus, but recommended it to be more “flexible” by allowing more businesses to operate. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. is reviving its plan to go public in a bid to raise over P44 billion despite...
Business
fbfb
Electronics makers warn of exit on CREATE impact
Electronics makers warn of exit on CREATE impact
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The country’s electronics sector has warned of sinking into manufacturing low-value products once investors pack up...
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
The conglomerate registered a net income of P7.6 billion from January to March this year, nearly quadruple last year’s...
Business
fbfb
Revolution from the heart
By Iris Gonzales | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
I went to see the Maginhawa Community Pantry one afternoon, but was surprised to see that the long queues were gone. Even the pantry itself was no longer there.
Business
fbfb
Longer validity of government permits, licenses sought
By Louella Desiderio | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
The Anti-Red Tape Authority is recommending the extension of the validity of government permits and licenses and the exemption of initial applications made through online facilities from payment of fees due to the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Biden puts taxing the rich back in the spotlight
Biden puts taxing the rich back in the spotlight
By Eve Szeftel | 2 hours ago
It's an idea championed by US President Joe Biden, leading economists and even the International Monetary Fund -- make the...
Business
fbfb
ADB cuts Philippine growth forecast
ADB cuts Philippine growth forecast
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has joined other international agencies and local think tanks that cut growth projections for the...
Business
fbfb
Pagcor sees contribution to healthcare shrinking anew
Pagcor sees contribution to healthcare shrinking anew
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. warned yesterday that its contribution to the Universal Healthcare Care system...
Business
fbfb
Index bounces back on selective buying
Index bounces back on selective buying
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Share prices bounced back above the 6,400 level yesterday as investors went on a buying spree of choice stocks ahead of the...
Business
fbfb
Foreign arrivals plunge 98% in Q1
Foreign arrivals plunge 98% in Q1
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Mark Ralston/AFP
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with