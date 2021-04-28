#VACCINEWATCHPH
Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ
Residents collect free food packets from a food bank run by volunteers called a "community pantry" along a road in Quezon City suburban Manila on April 21, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors recommended to implement a “flexible” modified enhanced community quarantine in the capital region after April 30, which will allow more economic activities while retaining border control.

“The mayor agreed to impose a ‘flexible’ MECQ,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said in an interview with “Unang Hirit” Wednesday.

Abalos this was recommended by the Department of Health and the National Economic Development Authority.

“They call it MECQ with additional business openings,” he said.

Under the proposed “flexible” MECQ which will last for two weeks, border controls will be retained, strict health protocols will remain, and more businesses, such as construction activities, will be allowed to operate.

The MMDA chairman also said the mayors agreed to adjust curfew hours starting May to 10 p.m. to a.m.

Outdoor dine-in, public transportation and individual outdoor exercises are allowed under the current MECQ. Several businesses are also permitted to reopen fully.

The implementation of MECQ in the capital region and its surrounding provinces is set to end on April 30.

The official position of Metro Manila mayors has been presented to the government’s inter-agency task force. President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce a decision on quarantine classification for May later.

The OCTA Research Group said extending MECQ in the “NCR Plus” bubble for another week will allow the ongoing decrease in new cases to stabilize and help in decongesting hospitals.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload reached 1.01 million Monday, of which 71,675 were active. Most of the 

The severe respiratory disease has claimed the lives of nearly 17,000 people in the Philippines.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 20, 2021 - 7:53pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

April 20, 2021 - 7:53pm

The Department of Tourism supports the construction of temporary hospitals and pandemic-related facilities in tourism sites, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says Tuesday.

"The DOT is gratified and honored to be able to use its parks and public spaces in support of the national pandemic response," she says.

She made the comment at the groundbreaking for a Mega Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park in Manila.

April 18, 2021 - 9:26am

St. Luke's Medical Center hospitals in Taguig and in Quezon City are at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, SLMC says Sunday morning.

It says that aside from the COVID-19 wards and ICU units being full, there are also "several critical patients in waiting at the Emergency Room."

SLMC says those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and who are in need of immediate treatment should consider other healthcare institutions for now. 

March 29, 2021 - 7:40am

Former president and Manila mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.

Estrada's son, former senator JV Ejercito on Monday morning tweeted that his father was rushed to the hospital.

"Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus," Ejercito says.

March 28, 2021 - 3:25pm

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo is at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, Manila's Public Information Office announces.

The hopsital's COVID-19 ward and isolation rooms are already at 124.44% capacity while suspected COVID-19 cases are also waiting for swab test results.

The hospital will limit admission of COVID-19 patients but the emergency room will remain open.

March 25, 2021 - 8:38am

The COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila dropped to 1.91 as of March 24 but it is too early to tell if this is the start of a downward trend in the region, OCTA research says.

The average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital region was at 3,804 per day over the past week, which is a 61% increase from the previous week.

"The daily attack rate in NCR increased to 27.2 per 100,000, which puts the region in the high risk classification," the report read.

