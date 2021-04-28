Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors recommended to implement a “flexible” modified enhanced community quarantine in the capital region after April 30, which will allow more economic activities while retaining border control.

“The mayor agreed to impose a ‘flexible’ MECQ,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said in an interview with “Unang Hirit” Wednesday.

Abalos this was recommended by the Department of Health and the National Economic Development Authority.

“They call it MECQ with additional business openings,” he said.

Under the proposed “flexible” MECQ which will last for two weeks, border controls will be retained, strict health protocols will remain, and more businesses, such as construction activities, will be allowed to operate.

The MMDA chairman also said the mayors agreed to adjust curfew hours starting May to 10 p.m. to a.m.

Outdoor dine-in, public transportation and individual outdoor exercises are allowed under the current MECQ. Several businesses are also permitted to reopen fully.

The implementation of MECQ in the capital region and its surrounding provinces is set to end on April 30.

The official position of Metro Manila mayors has been presented to the government’s inter-agency task force. President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce a decision on quarantine classification for May later.

The OCTA Research Group said extending MECQ in the “NCR Plus” bubble for another week will allow the ongoing decrease in new cases to stabilize and help in decongesting hospitals.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload reached 1.01 million Monday, of which 71,675 were active. Most of the

The severe respiratory disease has claimed the lives of nearly 17,000 people in the Philippines.