#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippines borrows over P122 billion in largest euro bond sale
This was the government's biggest ever issuance in the European bond market, the Treasury said. The transaction is expected to settle on April 28.
File

Philippines borrows over P122 billion in largest euro bond sale

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines raised around P122 billion in new debt on its second offshore fund raising activity this year meant to help foot the bill for its costly coronavirus programs.

In a statement early Thursday, the Bureau of the Treasury said the €2.1 billion euro-denominated global bonds were sold in three tenors: €650 million each of 4-year and 12-year papers and €800 million of 20-year securities. 

This was the government's biggest foray so far in the European bond market, the Treasury said. The transaction is expected to settle on April 28.

Demand for the bonds reached as high as €6.2 billion, nearly triple the original size of the offer. This, in turn, brought down borrowing costs for the government with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III taking this as an indication of investor optimism on the country's recovery prospects.

"The Philippines' successful return to the international capital market for the second time this year reflects the investor community's confidence in the country's prospects for a strong recovery from the prolonged pandemic," Dominguez was quoted as saying in the statement.

Interest charged for the bonds, as measured by the coupon rate, stood at 0.25% for the 4-year securities while the 12-year papers fetched a higher 1.2%. The longest-dated bond due in 20 years was charged a 1.75% coupon rate. 

The bond sale came nearly a month after the government sold ¥55 billion (P24.2 billion) worth of Japanese yen-denominated “Samurai” bonds on March 30. Plans are also underway to tap the US bond market "before rates skyrocket" as the finance chief had earlier indicated. 

Debt incurred from the euro global bond offer will add to growing government liabilities capped at P3 trillion this year. Proceeds from these debts will be used to replace maturing obligations and fund state programs, including that which aim to counter the pandemic's impact.

Borrowings would grow as the budget deficit is seen to widen to a record of P1.78 trillion this year, equivalent to 8.9% of economic output. For the pandemic alone, finance department data showed the national government has incurred $12.3 billion in foreign obligations as of April 8, and the latest bond sale would only add to that debt pile.

Increasing reliance on debt as tax receipts fall has prompted economic policymakers to buck calls for a bigger fiscal stimulus, despite Metro Manila and nearby urban areas going back to lockdown due a new surge in infections and hampering economic activity. Amid criticisms of the state's fiscal approach, Dominguez said the "successful" bond offer means investors are approving of the government's crisis strategy. 

"Investors apparently believe we have what it takes to ride out the COVID-19 crisis on the strength of the fiscal discipline," he said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Battle plan: All in on vaccination
By Joey Concepcion | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Since last year, when the pandemic struck the country hard, our first response – on top of mandating the use of face masks, face shields, and social distancing was a two-and-a-half-month lockdown.
Business
fbfb
Enrique Razon as the newest water tycoon
By Iris Gonzales | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Perhaps no other businessman in the country knows the murky waters of regulated businesses more than ports and casino tycoon Enrique “EKR” Razon.
Business
fbfb
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Outgoing Bank of the Philippine Islands president and chief executive officer Cezar Consing is looking forward to spending...
Business
fbfb
High inflation and cheap adequate food on the table
By Rey Gamboa | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Oil is back from negative territory. As mass vaccinations roll out in the US and Europe, and with China’s economy surging ahead on an 18.3 percent growth during the first quarter of the year, crude oil prices...
Business
fbfb
Time out and a reset
By Boo Chanco | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
In the middle of the pandemic last year, doctors called for a time out because they were exhausted and frustrated with the fast-rising number of cases amid a floundering government response.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippine economy remains fragile
Philippine economy remains fragile
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Philippine economy remains fragile amid the still limited boost in consumer and business confidence as COVID cases continue...
Business
fbfb
Commodity prices to rise further &ndash; World Bank
Commodity prices to rise further – World Bank
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Commodity prices will remain on the uptrend as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, and the Philippines will have...
Business
fbfb
BSP wants changes to bank secrecy law certified urgent
BSP wants changes to bank secrecy law certified urgent
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will ask Malacañang to certify the proposed amendments to the bank secrecy law as urgent,...
Business
fbfb
Stocks track decline in US markets
Stocks track decline in US markets
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Weak sentiment prevailed throughout the trading session yesterday, dragging the index down as investors shifted focus on the...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN files $40 million lawsuit vs 40 pirate sites
ABS-CBN files $40 million lawsuit vs 40 pirate sites
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Media and entertainment giant ABS-CBN Corp. has filed a $40-million lawsuit in the US against 40 domains pirating ABS-CBN’s...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with