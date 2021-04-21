#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Converge
Converge ICT logo
File

Converge expansion gets boost from Facebook-backed subsea cables

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadband service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. would have access to a new subsea cable system across the Pacific Ocean that would help the company increase internet speeds and expand its network. 

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Converge announced the signing of a "binding term sheet" with a subsidiary of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation, which is developing the upcoming Bifrost Cable System together with Facebook and Telekomunikasi Indonesia.

The deal would give Converge an indefeasible right of use (IRU) for one fibre pair on the main trunk of Bifrost, a 15,000-km high-speed transmission cable that would directly connect Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia to the west coast of North America once completed in 2024. In addition, Converge and Keppel would also jointly develop a branch on Bifrost that will land in Davao City, a mega project that would cost P5 billion.

"Our investment into one full fibre pair, connecting us to Singapore and the west coast of North America, will allow us to independently activate at will up to 15Tbps of capacity to either country using the latest technology.," Dennis Anthony Uy, chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The move bodes well for Converge's ambitions. With its services currently limited to the main island of Luzon, Converge is constructing a "national backbone" to cover the entire archipelago. That massive infrastructure will, in turn, allow Converge to distribute the additional bandwidth from Bifrost to any point in the Philippines from Davao, Uy explained.

The project was also necessary after the pandemic triggered an unprecedented spike in demand for broadband services from people working and studying at home, which made Converge one of the rare pandemic winners last year after its net income sizzled 74% year-on-year to P3.4 billion in 2020. This is on the back of a 96% annual bump in household subscribers to 1 million.

The ultimate goal is to cover 55% of households nationwide by 2025 and to do this, Converge would spend P20 billion this year in areas in Visayas and Mindanao where it is not currently present. 

Once completed, Converge’s services in these places should become available commercially by the second half of 2021 and overall customer base is seen to expand to 1.6-1.7 million by yearend.

"This is an important milestone not just for Converge but also for the Philippines as we expect to experience faster internet speeds and greater resiliency within our fast-growing fibre network with the completion of this project," Uy said.

CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Time out and a reset
By Boo Chanco | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
In the middle of the pandemic last year, doctors called for a time out because they were exhausted and frustrated with the fast-rising number of cases amid a floundering government response.
Business
fbfb
SM Prime elects Tetangco, Berberabe as independent directors
SM Prime elects Tetangco, Berberabe as independent directors
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the real estate arm of the Sy Group, elected three new independent directors led by former Bangko...
Business
fbfb
Vaccination day in Quezon City
By Gerardo P. Sicat | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
People are curious how the vaccine rollout is coming along. I had my first jab last April 16 in Quezon City.
Business
fbfb
COVID likely to worsen before getting better
By Tony F. Katigbak | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
In a fight where time is a key factor of success, it looks like we are slowly and continuously losing.
Business
fbfb
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
Latest
One year on from historic sub-zero plunge oil prices recover
One year on from historic sub-zero plunge oil prices recover
By Benoît Pelegrin | 2 hours ago
One year ago, crude oil prices plunged into the abyss, wiped out by the global coronavirus pandemic and disagreement within...
Business
fbfb
Too big to fail banks told to prepare recovery plans
Too big to fail banks told to prepare recovery plans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed too big to fail banks to submit concrete and reasonable recovery plans in case...
Business
fbfb
P83.3 billion in wages lost during quarantine
P83.3 billion in wages lost during quarantine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Forgone wages during the month-long quarantine restriction are expected to reach P83.3 billion as the government continues...
Business
fbfb
Late buying pushes index to 6,500 level
Late buying pushes index to 6,500 level
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Share prices snapped a two-day losing streak as investors went on a bargain buying spree at the last minute, traders sai...
Business
fbfb
Imported vehicle sales nearly double in March
Imported vehicle sales nearly double in March
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Sales of vehicle importers nearly doubled in March, with all segments posting year-on-year growth, although this was mainly...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with