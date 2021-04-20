Globe, Dito interconnect for mobile calls, SMS

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. and Dito Telecommunity are now interconnected for mobile calls and SMS, while the interconnection of fixed landline service is in the process of being finalized.

Globe said its customers can now make domestic mobile calls and send SMS to DITO Telecommunity subscribers and vice versa following the successful interconnection of services of the two telcos.

“This effort is a reflection of Globe’s commitment to fair and healthy competition in the telco industry, as well as its adherence to the rules and regulations prevailing in competition and telecom laws,” Globe general counsel Froilan Castelo said.

Interconnection among telco providers is in line with provisions for compulsory interconnection of authorized public telecommunications carriers under Republic Act 7925.

The law aims to create a universally accessible and fully integrated nationwide telecommunications network to encourage more infrastructure investments from the private sector that will benefit the consumers.

Dito last week expanded its service coverage in Luzon following its commercial launch in Visayas and Mindanao last month.

PLDT Inc. last February also entered into an agreement with Dito for the construction of a transmission facility that will serve as the point of interconnection for their subscribers.