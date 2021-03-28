#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

BOP gap in February biggest in two years

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - March 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines incurred its biggest monthly balance of payments (BOP) deficit in more than two years as the shortfall reached $2.02 billion in February, reversing the $839 million surplus recorded in the same month last year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The latest BOP deficit was the largest since the $2.69 billion shortfall booked in September 2018.

The BSP said the shortfall last month reflected outflows, arising mainly from the central bank’s reserves management operations and the foreign currency withdrawals by the national government from its deposits with the BSP to pay its foreign currency debt obligations.

The outflows, the BSP explained, were partly offset by the inflows from the central bank’s foreign exchange operations and income from its investments abroad.

This was the second straight month the country’s external payments position was in the red.

In all, the Philippines posted a BOP deficit of $2.77 billion in January and February, 5.4 times the $516 million shortfall recorded in the first two months of 2020.

“Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BOP deficit was due largely to the national government’s net repayments of its foreign loans and the country’s merchandise trade deficit,” the BSP said.

The BOP is the difference in total values between payments into and out of the country over a period. A deficit means more dollars flowed out of the country to pay for the importation of more goods, services, and capital that what came in from exports, remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), business process outsourcing earnings and tourism receipts.

The country’s BOP surpluses have been piling up since April last year until it ended 2020 with a record surplus of $16.02 billion as the country borrowed heavily to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Foreign borrowings by the national government approved by the BSP  soared by nearly 83 percent to $17.7 billion last year from $9.7 billion in 2019 to beef up the country’s war chest against the   health crisis.

Zeno Ronald Abenoja, senior director of the BSP’s Department of Economic Research, earlier said the country’s BOP surplus may moderate this year after a recent peak, while the GIR level is expected to soar.

The central bank is looking at a better BOP surplus of $6.2 billion or 1.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and $3.8 billion or 0.9 percent of GDP for next year.

“On balance, the latest BOP assessment for 2021 reflects optimism amid expectations of gradual strengthening of the economy anchored mainly on positive developments on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, better-than-anticipated global growth momentum and continued strong government support to stimulate recovery,” Abenoja said.

While the 2021 external account figures are projected to post improvements given brighter prospects globally and domestically, Abenojas said the outcomes are expected to remain below pre-COVID levels in nominal terms.

“The risk of surging infections amid emergence of new and more transmissible variants of the virus coupled by slow vaccine deployment could cast a shadow on the projected recovery path as these could continue to restrict movement of people, goods and services,” Abenoja said.

BALANCE OF PAYMENTS BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Public transport, 'ayuda' during ECQ? Palace says wait for rules on Monday
Public transport, 'ayuda' during ECQ? Palace says wait for rules on Monday
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 hours ago
The capital region and four nearby areas are back on lockdown on Monday. But some rules will not be clear until then.
Business
fbfb
Greater mobility insufficient explanation for latest virus spike
Greater mobility insufficient explanation for latest virus spike
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Philstar.com's analysis showed people moving around more are not enough to explain the record-high COVID-19 cases.
Business
fbfb
Demand shift from condos to houses and lots supports home prices
Demand shift from condos to houses and lots supports home prices
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Condominium prices that used to drive housing costs are going down as Filipinos look beyond the city.
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 days ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Philippines economy in a worrisome state&rsquo;
‘Philippines economy in a worrisome state’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The recovery of the Philippine economy may further stall amid the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to Moody’s...
Business
fbfb
Latest
DTI wants to position Philippines as AI powerhouse
DTI wants to position Philippines as AI powerhouse
By Louella Desiderio | 50 minutes ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is set to launch a roadmap next month which aims to position the Philippines as an artificial...
Business
fbfb
Philippines ramping up efforts to lure more foreign investors
Philippines ramping up efforts to lure more foreign investors
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 50 minutes ago
The Philippines is ramping up efforts to attract more foreign investors to take advantage of the impending recovery from the...
Business
fbfb
Cusi: Energy plans need recalibration
Cusi: Energy plans need recalibration
By Danessa Rivera | 50 minutes ago
The country’s energy plans need to be recalibrated to ensure the sector continues to be responsive and effective in...
Business
fbfb
ADB pushes reforms in skills training
ADB pushes reforms in skills training
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 50 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank is urging the Philippines to reform its technical and vocational education and training system...
Business
fbfb
DBP assets breach P1 trillion mark in 2020
DBP assets breach P1 trillion mark in 2020
By Czeriza Valencia | 50 minutes ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines reported that its total assets as of last year exceeded the trillion-peso mark...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with